Abu Dhabi: In a step that reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing contribution to global health security, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre announced that its Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory, located at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, has been accredited by the World Health Organization as the national laboratory for measles and rubella, joining the organisation’s global network of laboratories dedicated to monitoring and controlling both diseases.

The accreditation represents international recognition of Abu Dhabi’s national capabilities in the accurate detection of measles and rubella cases and rapid response readiness, supporting efforts to eliminate both diseases while strengthening the UAE’s disease surveillance and prevention systems.

The recognition followed a comprehensive external assessment conducted by WHO experts, covering laboratory quality performance, biosafety standards, and diagnostic accuracy, reaffirming the laboratory’s commitment to the highest international standards in infectious disease diagnostics.

The laboratory applies advanced serological and molecular diagnostic techniques that help accelerate case detection, enhance surveillance efficiency, and support data-driven public health decision-making. It operates as part of Abu Dhabi’s connected smart health ecosystem, where laboratory intelligence is transformed into actionable insights that enable early surveillance and coordinated response through the Unified Medical Operations Command Center and relevant authorities, helping strengthen preparedness against health risks.

His Excellency Dr Rashid Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “This accreditation reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a proactive health system with the highest levels of readiness and the ability to protect communities. It also demonstrates the emirate’s continued investment in advanced infrastructure, national talent, and internationally recognised standards.

“Joining the global measles and rubella laboratory network reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a trusted partner in international disease surveillance and response efforts, while advancing its contribution to a healthier, more resilient future.”

This milestone adds to the strong track record of Abu Dhabi’s Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory, which is also recognised by the WHO as a National Influenza Centre, reflecting its continued expansion in advanced diagnostics and genomic sequencing, and its important role in supporting prevention and response efforts across the UAE.

Through continued investment in national laboratory capacity and future readiness, Abu Dhabi is advancing a more resilient and responsive health model that protects communities, enhances quality of life, and contributes to regional and global public health.