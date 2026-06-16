MUSCAT - Twenty Indian crewmembers of the MT Jalveer tanker, which was involved in an incident off the coast of Oman last week, have safely returned to India following a coordinated rescue and evacuation operation led by Omani authorities in close liaison with the Embassy of India in Muscat.

The crew were evacuated ashore on June 11, in a joint operation involving the Royal Oman Police, Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), and Royal Navy of Oman (RNO).

Indian Ambassador to Oman Prashant Pise met the sailors at Muscat International Airport before their departure, interacting with them and wishing them a safe journey home.

The crew members expressed their gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman and the Embassy of India for their swift response and timely rescue operation.

“The Embassy has been in continuous contact with the families of the sailors, the ship management company, and all concerned stakeholders. Necessary arrangements have been made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India,” the Embassy said in a social media statement.

“We remain committed to extending prompt assistance and support to nationals in distress and ensuring their welfare and safe return home,” it added.

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