Dubai, UAE: Zayed University and the Zayed Education Foundation have announced the launch of a partnership to strengthen future cooperation across five strategic domains: student success, research and innovation, leadership development, professional growth, and community engagement.

United by a shared commitment to the values and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the two institutions will work together to create practical opportunities for students, researchers and emerging leaders, while supporting the UAE’s wider ambitions in education, innovation and human development.

Professor Dr. Kevin Hall, President and CEO of Zayed University, said: “This partnership represents an important step in creating more integrated educational and professional opportunities for our students. Together, we share a commitment to academic excellence, practical expertise, research, innovation, and national development. We believe that meaningful investment begins with empowering young people, helping them discover their potential, develop their capabilities, and prepare for the future with confidence. Through this collaboration, we look forward to developing initiatives that support students and researchers, advance knowledge, encourage innovation and entrepreneurship and support the UAE’s long-term progress.”

A Zayed Education Foundation spokesperson said: “We are pleased to formalise our partnership with Zayed University reflecting our shared commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of investing in human capital as a cornerstone of sustainable development. The Ruwwad Zayed program is a flagship initiative that brings this partnership to life, empowering talented youth with the knowledge, values, and global perspective needed to lead with purpose. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen leadership and foster a generation capable of driving inclusive growth and prosperity.”

The collaboration reflects Zayed University’s commitment to strengthening strategic national partnerships that expand academic and professional opportunities for students, advance research and innovation, and contribute to the continued development of the UAE’s education sector.

The partnership also aligns with the mission of the Zayed Education Foundation to prepare the next generation of leaders through education, leadership development, research, and innovation. Inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Foundation seeks to empower future leaders who are rooted in their values, connected to their communities, and prepared to contribute to progress at the national, regional, and global levels.

or media enquiries, please contact:

Ahmed Al Majayda

Media Specialist

+971 50 168 3737

ahmed.almajayda@zu.ac.ae