Pearl Polyurethane Systems, the leading PU system house in the Middle East and Africa, has expanded its presence to better serve the North Africa region with the recent opening of a new office facility in Egypt under the name Pearl Polyurethane North Africa LLC.

Ahmed Youssef recently joined the company and Egypt office as Head of Sales - North Africa, bringing over a decade’s technical sales experience to Pearl following similar roles at Dow and BASF scaling their PU offerings in the Egypt and North African markets.



Youssef will be responsible for providing personalised customer support to existing Pearl clients as well as servicing the growing demand for its range of EcoPearl insulation products and other PU-based applications from new clients across the North Africa region.

With Egypt's population surpassing 100 million and continuing to grow at nearly 2 per cent annually, the Egyptian market is expected to exceed the GCC polyurethane foam market growth forecast of CAGR of 5 per cent through to 2026. Similar growth prospects exist throughout the North Africa region as investment in infrastructure projects continues to rise, with the private sector playing an increasingly crucial role in this growth.



Martin Kruczinna, CEO of Pearl Polyurethane Systems commented, “We are thrilled with our new Cairo regional office opening as part of our mission to meet the growing demand for our range of greener PU-based products. This is an important part of our PearlX2 growth plan in action, which will see a doubling in the size of our operations over the coming five years, with more international office openings and in-country facilities planned.

“It is a great moment in history for independent system houses such as Pearl where agility and customer-centricity are our key strengths. We are focusing on Egyptian customers when most needed, acting anticyclically to many major multinationals. Pearl has the strategic advantage of being able to leverage lower energy and manpower overheads at our Dubai-based headquarters, with the added benefit of low shipping costs to provide a strong competitive advantage - benefits which we can pass onto our valued clients.

“We are excited to have an experienced industry expert such as Ahmed aboard the Pearl team. With his master’s degree in materials science and engineering from Germany, Ahmed is well position to provide the type of personalised, customer-centric service that our clients have become accustomed to over the past 27 years,” added Kruczinna.

Speaking from the new Cairo office, Youssef shared, “Egypt's population is growing annually by approximately 1.5 million people meaning the country has a considerable latent demand for residential construction and infrastructure, as well as consumer goods such as appliances and footwear, presenting significant growth potential for the type of best-in-class PU products offered by Pearl.

“As we strive to act as a change agent in global warming, Pearl is currently the only company in the region to possess International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) approval. As such, we are helping our clients to accelerate their progress towards net-zero carbon emissions by providing PU-based solutions that are better for the planet. This is a step change for the insulation industry and enables our clients and end-users, through ISCC auditing, to demonstrate the sustainability and green credentials of their projects in the built environment,” concluded Youssef.

Pearl’s R&D team won the Innovative Insulation Project of the Year 2021 award for the first R&D initiative of its type launched in the Middle East, and again in 2022 for launching its new, more sustainable EcoPearl low lambda insulation product, achieving an overall improvement of up to 20 per cent in insulation performance over comparable products.

Pearl Polyurethane also offers a comprehensive range of polyurethane formulations and prepolymers for the production of high-performance polyurethane foams and elastomers.