Pearl Group, an international leader in polyurethane (PU) insulation solutions and other PU-based applications, has achieved another significant milestone in its geographical growth, launching Pearl Deutschland in Leverkusen, Germany. This strategic expansion is the latest development in Pearl's ambitious PearlX2 strategy, which aims to double the organisation’s size by 2026.

Following the acquisition of Covestro’s majority stake in the joint venture in 2021, Pearl has established itself as a standalone powerhouse, delivering high-quality PU systems and solutions with agility and a customer-centric approach. The launch of Pearl Deutschland in Leverkusen not only signifies a return to Pearl’s German roots but also places it in direct proximity to suppliers and customers.

The opening of Pearl Deutschland follows a series of global expansions by Pearl, including the inauguration of a production facility in Saudi Arabia in 2023, which has recently doubled its production capabilities. Additionally, Pearl has extended its global footprint by opening sales offices and distribution hubs in Egypt and India.

Martin Kruczinna, CEO of Pearl Group, said: “Customers in the polyurethane system space, both in Germany and any other country globally, not only require high quality products but they also value strong technical service, both of which are core strengths of Pearl. At a time when many bigger players are looking to decrease headcount and cut costs, Pearl has decided to focus on people instead to cater to customer needs. It is boldly investing in its team and infrastructure, attracting international talent to significantly enhance our capabilities and increase operational efficiencies. Returning to our German roots, which have always been a mark of quality among our customers, underscores our dedication to excellence and offering in-country technical expertise and local stocks to our customers. By establishing a presence in Germany, we are not only closer to our European customers but are also demonstrating our resolve to be an international leader in the PU systems industry."

Pearl has appointed Dr Wilhelm Lamberts as Managing Director of Pearl Deutschland. Lamberts has been a non-executive director on Pearl’s board of directors since 2021, and in his new role, he will be focused on growing Pearl’s European operations and strengthening relationships with new and existing customers. In a career that has spanned almost four decades, Lamberts has held senior management positions at Covestro Deutschland AG, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Bayer Polymers AG and Baulé SAS.

Commenting on the opening of the new European location, he said: "We are thrilled to return to Europe with the launch of Pearl Deutschland. This expansion is not just a milestone for Pearl but a significant step towards fulfilling our PearlX2 strategy. It reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers by offering high-quality systems and expert solutions closer to them."

Pearl's strategic expansion into Germany and its continuous global growth underline the company's ambition and readiness to serve a broader market, ensuring high-quality solutions and services are accessible to customers worldwide.

About Pearl Group

Pearl Group is a global award-winning provider of innovative polyurethane-based systems. With deep foundations in the research and development of polyurethane solutions, Pearl Group offers clients tailor-made systems to meet their exact requirements across a broad range of sectors and applications.

Formerly known as Bayer Pearl and Pearl Covestro, Pearl Group has a proven track record of more than 35 years in the Middle East region, with the company's roots dating back to Otto Bayer - the German inventor of Polymer in 1937.

Pearl Group comprises system houses strategically located in established and emerging markets to service the company's growing number of international clients. With state-of-the-art, backward-integrated plants and warehouses in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, a North African regional office in Cairo, and an Indian distribution hub in Maharashtra, Pearl Group offers a comprehensive range of polyurethane systems, prepolymers, and polyesters for the production of high-performance polyurethane foams, coatings, binders, and elastomers.

The Dubai-headquartered company provides products and solutions under a range of brand names that offer many benefits: polyurethane systems that have set the global benchmark in polyurethane foam insulation; spray- and cast-elastomers; polyurethane systems used in the automotive and moulded foam industries; and a range of other PU-based products in many fields of application.

Pearl Group’s commitment to sustainability and pioneering research is deeply embedded in the organisation’s ethos, underlining its role as a proactive agent of change in the battle against global warming. Pearl Group’s active participation at COP28 underscores this dedication, showcasing its innovative solutions designed to significantly cut CO₂ emissions by minimising thermal energy waste. Pearl Group’s polyurethane systems are at the forefront of this effort, offering best-in-class insulation solutions and unmatched energy savings. Through stringent sustainability standards, comprehensive policies, and ambitious targets, Pearl Group empowers its research and development team to drive constant innovation. This ensures not only the elimination of waste and the continual utilisation of resources but also guarantees Pearl Group’s products not only meet but exceed global standards, thereby reducing environmental impact and paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Pearl Group takes a customer-centric approach to establishing and maintaining partnerships by offering end-to-end solutions across the entire value chain. Seamlessly combining international expertise with regional know-how, Pearl Group guides clients through all phases of the buying process, from the initial consultation to technical support and after-sales services.

