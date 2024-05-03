Washmen, the region’s leading app-based laundry business, has announced a strategic partnership with InstaShop, the leading online local marketplace in the UAE and Egypt. This partnership marks a significant leap for both tech companies, poised to revolutionize accessibility and convenience for customers seeking a one-stop platform for digitized solutions. With Washmen's laundry services now seamlessly integrated into the InstaShop app, customers can effortlessly access top-tier laundry solutions alongside their daily grocery needs, all on one platform.

From Clean & Press to Wash & Fold, HomeCare, ShoeCare, BagCare, and The Finery, InstaShop users can now enjoy the convenience of Washmen’s laundry services at their fingertips, seamlessly merging their digital shopping experience with top-tier laundry solutions for a truly streamlined lifestyle.

"Together with InstaShop, we are charting a new course in the realm of on-demand services, reimagining how a customer can lead an uninterrupted life by prioritizing convenience and accessibility," said Rami Shaar, Co-Founder and CEO of Washmen. "This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, and we look forward to seeing our shared vision come to life as we explore new avenues for enhancing customers’ everyday experiences"

Looking ahead, Washmen and InstaShop are poised to embark on a journey of continuous innovation and expansion, with a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of convenience and accessibility in the digital era. Leveraging advanced research and development initiatives, both companies have meticulously fine-tuned the integration of Washmen's laundry services into the InstaShop platform, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Washmen, introducing an innovative laundry service to our marketplace," stated Nikola Cabarkapa, CEO of InstaShop. "This collaboration reflects our unwavering commitment to leading the convenience industry and ensuring that our users receive the essential services they rely on daily. We are confident that the addition of Washmen's service will transform how our customers manage their household tasks, enhancing their overall experience with InstaShop."

InstaShop users can now easily locate Washmen Laundry under the 'Services' vertical on the InstaShop app, marking a pivotal moment in the convergence of technology and essential services in the digital age.

About Washmen:

Started in late 2015 by co-founders Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui, Washmen is an award-winning mobile-based laundry and dry-cleaning service in the UAE with services offered across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It’s state-of-the-art facility, extending to 45,000 sq ft earned Washmen the title of the #1 Innovative laundry in the world at the 2022 CINET Awards. For more information, visit www.washmen.com or call 04 - 813 2999.

About Instashop

InstaShop is the leading online local marketplace in the UAE and Egypt, dedicated to delivering everyday essentials from beloved and trusted stores. Founded in 2015, InstaShop is currently led by its CEO Nikola Cabarkapa, and offers 22 shopping verticals catering to every user's needs, all backed by the dedication to an exceptional service and unparalleled quality. For more information, please visit www.instashop.com

