Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, will be marking its presence, as the Founding Partner and Premium Banking Partner, at the upcoming second edition of Dubai FinTech Summit (DFS), cementing its ongoing commitment to spearheading innovation and driving transformative change in the financial sector. The Summit will be taking place on 6 and 7 May 2024 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

A digital banking leader in the region, Emirates NBD is set to make a significant impact at Dubai FinTech Summit with a range of engaging and informative activations and activities. Attendees can look forward to three headline sessions featuring senior leaders from the bank on the main event stages, as well as exclusive panel discussions at its pavilion. The bank will also host interactive activations by key business units, showcasing cutting-edge products and innovations designed to educate and engage visitors. Another highlight at the Summit will feature a live podcast studio, featuring episodes with Emirates NBD leaders, fintech innovators, and entrepreneurs from the National Digital Talent Incubator, offering valuable insights into the industry.

Emirates NBD holds a solid track record of pioneering several first-to-market innovations and digital-first banking solutions that simplify banking. Against the backdrop of this annual mega event, the bank will also be forging several key collaborations and partnership agreements.

Organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, the Summit will see attendance from 8,000 decision-makers, over 300 thought leaders and more than 200 exhibitors who will come together to explore the latest innovations and highlight pioneering technologies.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: "As a digital banking leader in the region, Emirates NBD is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation in a rapidly evolving financial landscape, aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda’s (D33) vision to position Dubai as the top four global financial hub by 2033. With the Summit being attended by the most prominent figures in the industry, we eagerly anticipate engaging in promising discussions forging meaningful collaborations with visitors, clients and partners who share our growth vision, and showcasing our innovative work to drive positive change in the financial sector.”

Miguel Rio Tinto, Group Chief Digital and Information Officer at Emirates NBD, said: “Emirates NBD has been a key player in fostering and enhancing the development of the FinTech ecosystem in the region. The much-awaited Dubai FinTech Summit provides an ideal platform for a diverse range of stakeholders to convene and leverage the transformative potential of technology, recognising its profound impact on the financial sector and ultimately fuelling growth and innovation in the industry as a whole.”