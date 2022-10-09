Pavilion Renewables, part of the Pavilion Group, one of the leading global providers of Renewable Energy Solutions, Water Treatment and Decarbonisation, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Agreement) with OAK Energy & Infrastructure Solutions (OAK), a multinational technologist headquartered in Bahrain which delivers step-change Oil & Gas Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Technologies and services to both the Public and Private sectors.

The Agreement brings together Pavilion Renewables, which operates under the umbrella of Pavilion Group and OAK Energy & Infrastructure Solutions, a member of OAK Group Holdings, to jointly work to enhance the delivery capabilities for Waste-to-Energy Solutions, thereby effecting a greater Service Solution offering to Clients targeted jointly by Pavilion and OAK.

The Agreement falls within a wider framework of both Parties’ commitment in support of the objectives of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 with both Local and International Projects, which aims to offer meaningful and profitable diversification options in support of National Policy Plans and programmes in this region for the transition from Oil-based economies to economic and social development strategies in compliance with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and, in particular, in alignment with Global Nett Zero Carbon Emissions strategies.

“It is an honour to work with OAK towards the achievement of mutual benefit for our Clients,” commented Mr. Ian Roos, CEO of Pavilion Group, adding: “Our Organisations have a clear common goal aiming to effectively transition our Clients across all Sectors to cleaner sources of energy, diversifying the National Economy through innovative solutions which also aims to reduce the harmful impact of carbon emission on the environment.”

OAK’s Group CEO, Mr. Gareth Brown commented; “This MOU brings together our companies with shared strategic objectives to innovate and deliver leading edge technologies and manufacturing in the field of Sustainable Energy. Made in Bahrain, the relationship is specifically designed to harness the respective specialist technological and expert human capital of each in order to maximise the synergies and added value arising from the prospective collaboration in the Financing, Design, and Delivery of innovative Technologies in the Energy and Utility Sectors.”

Pavilion has been a pioneer in Sustainability through off grid and grid tied solutions, generating clean energy on a wide scale with Hybrid Technologies. The elements are harnessed in a renewable supply which leads to long-term sustainable development. The Group’s endeavours also includes a drive to utilise Recycled Waste in Mass Energy Production, as showcased in its flagship Project in Salman City.

Pavilion Group of companies principle is to enable Clients from the Public and Private Sectors to harness profitability with sustainability, producing clean water, reducing energy costs, lowering their environmental footprint and generating renewable power.

About Pavilion Group

Pavilion Group is a regional leader in providing energy, water, waste management, sustainable agriculture, and decarbonisation solutions through its subsidiaries, most notably Pavilion Energy, Pavilion Water and Pavilion Agriculture. Incorporated in 1988, Pavilion established its headquarters and main manufacturing operations in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2017. At Pavilion we aim to create a positive impact environmentally and socially by reducing the global carbon footprint and providing access to clean, reliable, cost-efficient power and water with zero emissions.

For more information, please contact Pavilion at info@pavilion-renewables.com or visit our website www.pavilion-renewables.com and follow our social media accounts.

About OAK Group Holdings

Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2011, OAK Group Holdings (OAK) are a multinational technologist delivering innovative alternative energy services and solutions to both the Public and Private sectors, enhancing business performance and productivity for its clients. As a full-stream developer, owner and operator of Thermal Processing and Waste-to-Energy technologies and services, OAK’ success is underpinned by its track-record in providing full turnkey integrated renewable energy solutions, accelerating the transition to a net zero and more sustainable energy system by mitigating the demand on fossil fuels and environmental impacts of climate change.

For more information, please contact OAK at contactus@oakbh.com or visit our website www.oakbh.com