Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Development Bank ("EDB" or "the Bank"), the key financial engine of economic development and industrial advancement in the UAE, has announced its participation at the third edition of Make it in the Emirates Forum as Diamond Sponsor, reaffirming its commitment to advancing the UAE’s manufacturing sector.

Organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) in partnership with the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Forum takes place from 27 – 28 May 2024 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

Commenting on the participation, His Excellency Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of EDB, said: “As a key financial enabler of the UAE’s Industrial Development Strategy, we look forward to participating in the Make it in the Emirates Forum in its third edition. This is a unique opportunity for industry leaders, investors, and innovators from around the world to have comprehensive dialogues and forge new partnerships and deals to redefine the UAE’s industrial landscape.

“In an era where AI is defining industry 4.0 and shaping economies of the future, manufacturing remains one of the most important sectors to the UAE’s sustainable development and diversification agenda. This vital sector is a strategic priority for us at EDB and we are committed to enabling advanced manufacturing and boosting the in-country value across key industries in the UAE. Our aim is to ensure our financing contributes to sustainable economic growth and promotes the Made in UAE brand as a mark of the country’s manufacturing excellence and global competitiveness.”

EDB’s CEO will take part in a panel discussion titled “Crafting economic success: Smart incentives for sustainable manufacturing growth and securing global leadership in key sectors” which will be hosted on Day 2 of the Make it in the Emirates Forum. The Bank will also showcase its innovative financing solutions and accelerator programs supporting the manufacturing companies and entrepreneurs as well as the wide range of flexible financial and non-financial solutions the Bank offers to enable key sectors that are crucial for building a diverse, resilient, and sustainable economy in the UAE.

Emirates Development Bank [EDB], the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the UAE's economic development and industrial advancement. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes from start-ups, SMEs to corporates driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and became operational in June 2015.

