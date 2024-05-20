MO Group for Food Industries is participating in the Saudi Food Exhibition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which starts next Tuesday, as part of the company's plan to expand its exports to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.

Hamdi Al-Abraq, the CEO of MO Group, stated that the participation comes as part of the company's keenness to expand into larger areas in Saudi Arabia, which currently accounts for about 10% of its exports of sweets and chocolates.

Al-Abraq pointed out that the company plans to increase the Kingdom's share of its total exports by more than 20%, given the strength of this market and the high demand for food products.

He added that MO aims to increase its exports during the current year, following expansions in its factory and doubling its production capacity.

Al-Abraq also mentioned that the company exports its sweets and chocolates to about 40 countries, mostly in Arab and African countries.

He highlighted the company's plan to expand into African markets in the coming period and expand its customer base, as well as targeting Europe and America after successfully entering these markets.

He noted that MO also participates in various international exhibitions specialized in the food industries to expand further into Europe and the United States.

He emphasized that MO is undergoing expansions to increase its production capacity to meet export demands and achieve its targets in increasing export ratios."