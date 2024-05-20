Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure joint venture between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and Etihad Water and Electricity (Etihad WE) announced.

will support and accelerate the transition to EVs, responding to growing demand by creating a robust and accessible charging infrastructure. This sustainable transport infrastructure is designed to unlock economic growth and support the nation’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

DUBAI: - The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and Etihad Water and Electricity (Etihad WE) today unveiled a pioneering joint venture, UAEV, to provide and promote fast and accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the UAE. UAEV is the first EV charging network fully owned by the government.

Globally, the transition to EV is gathering pace: electric car sales reached 10 million units in 2022 - five times higher than sales in 2019. The new partnership between MOEI and Etihad WE will ensure the UAE can meet current demand for EV infrastructure and make it easier for UAE residents to go green.

MOEI and Etihad WE believe that the potential of more robust EV infrastructure is vast and transformative, and recognise that it has far-reaching implications for transportation, energy, and the environment.

H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “UAEV embodies the power of partnership between government and industry, and aims to provide vital electric vehicle infrastructure to boost adoption of EVs, energize communities, and unleash the economic potential of the UAE.”

H.E. Al Mazrouei added: “We hope that this partnership will further accelerate the transition to cleaner transportation and significantly reduce emissions from the transportation sector, thereby helping to bring our Net Zero 2050 Strategy within reach.”

H.E. Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI and Chairman of UAEV said: “In 2023, we saw a rise in EV adoption in the UAE. By expanding our EV infrastructure, we ensure the country is equipped to support those who have already purchased an EV and make the prospect of switching to EV attractive.”

H.E. Eng Al Olama continued: “The UAEV partnership, between government and business, is rooted in the recognition of complementary strengths and the pursuit of common goals. Together, MOEI and Etihad WE form a powerful force which can help future-proof the UAE and achieve the twin objectives of economic growth and climate action, which underpin UAEV.”

EV charging infrastructure (EVCI) is essential to EV adoption. UAEV is contributing to the advancement of the nation’s electric mobility journey and responding to consumer demand. It is also consistent with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and their understanding that sustainability and growth, can and should go hand in hand.

The deployment of EV infrastructure presents significant economic opportunities, including job creation. Similarly, the kind of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure envisaged by UAEV will play an important role in supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity and Board Member of UAEV said: “For our business this is a major milestone. It is part of a deliberate strategy to diversify our operations, using the knowledge and experience acquired from our role as long-standing pioneers in energy sector, to explore new products, services, projects, and investments which will benefit our customers and ensure the UAE capitalises on emerging opportunities.

Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali continued: “UAEV charging infrastructure will contribute to the modernisation of the UAE’s transport network, and help energise communities by creating new jobs, and empower our customers to make more sustainable choices.”

As the largest employer in the Northern Emirates, with a customer base of over 2 million households, Etihad WE acknowledge that UAE consumers are increasingly aware of the impact the decisions they make have on the environment.

“The step-change among our customers is positive and pronounced, and our role as a forward-thinking utilities business, has to be to anticipate their needs and arm them with the technology, products, tools, and infrastructure which supports and empowers them,” concluded Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali.

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and Etihad Water and Electricity (Etihad WE) expect to be able to unveil further information about UAEV’s plans by end of 2024.

