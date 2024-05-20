The cooperation contributes to expanding the scope of stable savings and investment options for employees to secure and grow their End of Service Benefits.

With over 18 years of experience, the Sharia-compliant National Bonds Savings Program offers secure wealth growth opportunities including high diversification across asset classes, ensuring a managed-risk strategy focused on capital preservation and income distribution.

Members opting for the National Bonds investment option will have convenient access through the DEWS platform, growing their monthly contributions via competitive anticipated profit rates and gaining access to the National Bonds rich reward program.

Dubai, UAE – National Bonds, the UAE’s leading sharia-compliant savings and investment company, is proud to announce its inclusion as an investment option with DEWS (DIFC Employee Workplace Savings Plan). This strategic collaboration will contribute to providing a sustainable option and adding a positive impact to the investment programs currently offered to employees enrolled in the plan.

Through this integration, DEWS members opting for National Bonds as their investment option will experience an unparalleled and seamless digital investment journey - leveraging over 18 years of their experience in savings and investment management. The agreement was signed by Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, Mr. Hamed Kazim, Chairman of the DEWS Supervisory Board, Akeela Bharuchi, Equiom Fiduciary Services (Middle East) Limited (Master Trustee to the DEWS Plan) and Wilson Varghese, SEO, Zurich Workplace Solutions (Middle East) Limited (Administrator to the DEWS Plan).

As part of this partnership, National Bonds will be featured as a self-select investment option within the DEWS Plan, benefiting its 40,000+ members. National Bonds Sharia compliant savings program provides safe opportunities to grow wealth by focusing on diversifying managed assets and implementing a risk management strategy to preserve capital and distribute periodic returns to program participants.

This option is ideal for investors seeking sharia-compliant savings with low-risk tolerance, aiming for Money Market-like returns.

"Our collaboration with DEWS exemplifies our commitment to partnering with national entities in alignment with government initiatives. This agreement marks a significant milestone in our journey toward advancing financial literacy and independence in the UAE," expressed Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, with enthusiasm for the partnership. "By offering accessible and secure investment opportunities to employees, we empower UAE citizens and residents to take charge of their financial decisions and enhance their end of service along with their other savings to amplify their present and future financial wellness.."

DEWS members selecting the National Bonds' investment option will benefit from competitive monthly anticipated returns on their end-of-service pool, along with eligibility for the renowned National Bonds rewards program of AED 35.5 million, which now serves over 15,000 customers through their Golden Pension Plan initiative.

The announcement coincides with a period of notable achievements for National Bonds, as the group has experienced significant success across various aspects and recorded significant growth in its investment portfolio crossing AED 14 billion (US$3.8 billion) as of December 2023.

About National Bonds Corporation Sole Proprietorship PSC

National Bonds Corporation is a Sharia-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, established in 2006. It is licensed and supervised by the Securities and Commodities Authority and is audited by the Dubai Government Audit Department, Sharia Supervisory Board as well as reputable International external auditors. The company provides UAE nationals, UAE residents, and non-residents with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net, as well as invest in programs that offer competitive returns with lower risk. Its goal is to encourage disciplined savings habits for people across the 7 Emirates, in line with the UAE Government's Vision for a financially secure and sustainable future. National Bonds offers an exciting AED 35.5 Million Rewards Program to all savers, with monthly and quarterly prizes ranging from AED 1 million to various luxury cars. www.nationalbonds.ae