Cairo: Oriental Weavers Group (OWG), the world’s leading carpets, rugs, and related raw materials company, has demonstrated its excellence in the hospitality industry by securing the prestigious "Best Producer of Hotel Carpets and Rugs" award at the Hospitality Awards 2023 presented by LUXlife Magazine. This remarkable achievement reflects OWG's dedication to innovation, outstanding performance, and customer satisfaction within the global hospitality sector.

The Hospitality Awards 2023, organized by LUXlife Magazine, is a renowned annual program that celebrates the best-of-the-best in the hospitality industry worldwide. Now in its eighth year, these awards honor businesses and professionals who have consistently set new benchmarks in their respective fields and showcased exceptional creativity, adaptability, and commitment to excellence.

Matching the extremely high standards that are required by the hospitality industry, OW has been at the forefront of innovation, aligning its products and practices with the rapidly changing demands. Oriental Weavers Hospitality is the Luxury arm of Oriental Weavers Group in the last 20 years producing the finest Axminster Wall to wall carpets for biggest hotel chains Worldwide like Four Seasons, Marriott, Hilton and more.

The group has embraced the eco-friendly trend by offering sustainable and environmentally conscious carpeting solutions, catering to travelers who prioritize green practices when selecting accommodations.

Notably, OW’s unwavering commitment to sustainability was previously recognized at the DOMOTEX Hannover fair earlier this year, receiving the 'Green Collection Award' for the group’s unprecedented sustainable collection. The award-winning collections reflected OW's dedication to reducing the impact on the environment through their product offerings.

About The Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has emerged from a single loom operation to the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Building on Egypt’s deep rooted textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, today, the Oriental Weavers Group is the global leader in tufted and jet-printed rugs and carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 130 countries worldwide. Dedicated to innovative processes, inspired by the latest trends, and crafted to be accessible, the Oriental Weavers Group produces with a passion for value and happiness.