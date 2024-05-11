Doha, Qatar - Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, is offering Mercedes-Benz cars’ owners the chance to check the readiness of their cars’ air conditioning systems before the real heat of summer.

Valid until 5 June 2024, the offer includes special prices on AC system check, filter replacement and additional parts repairs to preserve the level of air quality in the cabin by professional certified technicians.

Gary Pike, Executive Director, NBK Automobiles said: “Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles presents this special offer for air conditioning maintenance to all Mercedes-Benz customers in Qatar, ensuring them a comfortable driving experience during the summer season. This initiative is part of our company's strategy to provide the best services to our customers. We invite them to take advantage of this offer and assess the efficiency of their air conditioning system to achieve an optimal driving experience."”.

NBK Automobiles offers an assortment of services in its customer service workshop in Industrial area, Express Service centers in Al Gharrafa and Al Sadd. Customers can book an appointment by calling 4496 0000.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers, and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG.