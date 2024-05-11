Streamlined care models offered by M42 group facilities including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, and Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, enable patients to prioritize treatment and well-being

M42 now joins an elite roster of certified medical tourism providers

Abu Dhabi, UAE: M42, a global tech-enabled health powerhouse, has achieved the prestigious Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience from the United States for its pioneering approach. With an outstanding overall score of 91 percent, this certification reaffirms M42's commitment to delivering exceptional care and support to international patients throughout their journey.

M42 is renowned for upholding high ethical standards and dedication to delivering culturally sensitive and compassionate care to people from all cultures. The International Patient Services (IPS) department at M42 provides personalized support through assigned Ambassadors who assist international patients and their companions, ensuring a seamless journey from their first initial contact to their departure. The M42 IPS team prioritizes strict adherence to critical patient access points to ensure that its medical travel services not only meet but exceed the expectations of international patients.

Since its inception, M42 has attracted patients from countries across the globe, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Kuwait, India and Saudi Arabia. M42 leads the way in advanced medical procedures with state-of-the-art facilities such as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Moorfields and Imperial College London Diabetes Centre to name a few. From robotic orthopedics to bariatric surgery, transplants, cardiac interventions, and IVF, M42 sets the standard for premier medical care globally. M42 now joins the elite ranks of globally recognized healthcare providers by securing the GHA Medical Travel Patient Experience Certification, marking a significant milestone in advancing the region's medical tourism sector.

GHA is dedicated to enhancing healthcare quality and safety in the medical tourism industry. Through services such as accreditation, certification, strategy, medical travel program development and optimization, and other business solutions to help scale growth, GHA helps position healthcare providers to attract and serve medical travel patients, ultimately enhancing clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and the organization's business performance.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director, and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, commented, "M42 uniquely combines traditional health-tech and healthcare provision to address health holistically, not just healthcare. We proudly continue this approach across our world-class global network. Receiving the first Global Healthcare Accreditation certification in the region reaffirms our commitment to the well-being and safety of those we serve. Our priority is people, not just patients and this accreditation acknowledges not just our dedication to the people in our care, but also strengthens the UAE's position as a premier destination for medical tourism."

The UAE has become a hub for medical tourism and is a rapidly growing industry. According to recent statistics, the medical tourism market is expected to grow substantially. By 2027, the UAE’s medical tourism market is projected to reach US $273.72 billion, showing a significant increase from US $104.68 billion in 2019. In terms of the number of international medical tourists, the UAE welcomed around half a million medical tourists, with visitors from Asia comprising the largest group at 37 percent, followed by the wider Gulf region at 31 percent and Europe at 15 percent.

Renée-Marie Stephano, GHA’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to M42 International Patient Services for achieving GHA Certification for Excellence in Medical Travel Patient Experience – the first organization in the Middle East to achieve recognition under this program. The Certification offers organizations a unique opportunity to delve deeply into their global/international patient service practices, effecting positive change in quality, safety, and overall patient experience. GHA Certification also serves as a powerful tool for increasing visibility to patients and other international payers. By prioritizing operational excellence and patient-centred care, GHA's Certification plays a pivotal role in building patient trust. We commend M42 International Patient Services for its unwavering commitment to service excellence and steadfast support for the unique needs of medical travel patients.”

The GHA scrutinizes over 34 standards of medical travel quality, with a special emphasis on 11 critical standards, encompassing the entire patient journey from pre-arrival activities like the patient intake process and coordinating travel arrangements all the way to discharge and post-treatment follow-up. This rigorous GHA survey process also involved evidence of compliance documents, onsite surveys, end-to-end patient tracers and interviews with discharged patients.

As a global tech-enabled health company, M42 operates in 26 countries, with over 20,000 employees and 450 world-class facilities. Looking ahead, M42 aims to further enhance its International Patient Services and medical travel offerings by building strategic global partnerships, further developing health-tech solutions, and collaborating with international insurers to improve access to care for people seeking medical treatment abroad. With strategic objectives aimed at growing the number of international medical tourists and generating economic returns, M42 remains steadfast in offering unparalleled health solutions to all.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA):

Global Healthcare Accreditation® (GHA) is the recognized global authority in accreditation and certification focused on medical and wellness travel, health tourism, safety, and well-being. Founded in 2016, GHA’s initial business purpose centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel. Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs for organizations and individuals, covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum including accreditation, certification, strategy, medical travel program development and optimization, and other business solutions to help scale growth.

Organizations interested in contacting Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) can make a request at info@ghaccreditation.com |www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com