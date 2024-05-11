The Avenues-Bahrain, the largest sea front shopping and entertainment destination in Bahrain, announces the signing of a significant contract with LuLu Hypermarket to open within its Phase 2 expansion project. This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in the constant development of The Avenues-Bahrain, solidifying its commitment to offering unparalleled experiences and conveniences to its visitors.

The agreement was formally signed, by Mr. Waleed Alsharian, CEO of Mabanee Company, and Mr. Juzer Rupawala, Director of LuLu Group International. This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in The Avenues-Bahrain's journey to redefine the retail and leisure landscape in Bahrain.

Scheduled for completion in Q4 2024, Phase 2 of The Avenues-Bahrain will extend the complex by an additional 600 meters along the west of Manama’s seafront, enhancing its stature as a leading destination for retail, dining, and entertainment in the region. The addition of LuLu Hypermarket further enriches the diverse offerings available to its visitors, providing an elevated shopping experience that caters to a wide range of preferences and lifestyles.

LuLu Hypermarket is ranked as one of the fastest growing and largest retail groups in the MENA and Asian regions. Today, the group has 11 outlets throughout the Kingdom of Bahrain and its 12th hypermarket at The Avenues-Bahrain will have a retail space of 5,500 sqm.

"We are thrilled to welcome LuLu Hypermarket to The Avenues-Bahrain" remarked Mr. Waleed Alsharian, "This partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value and convenience to our visitors.”

LuLu Hypermarket at The Avenues-Bahrain will introduce a premium shopping experience, offering an extensive selection of imported products, specialty items including vegan options, and health-conscious alternatives curated to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Complementing its diverse product range, the hypermarket will continue to provide everyday essentials at competitive prices.

With its strategic location within The Avenues-Bahrain, LuLu Hypermarket offers unparalleled convenience, allowing visitors to fulfil all their shopping needs in one convenient location. Moreover, the partnership with LuLu Hypermarket reaffirms The Avenues-Bahrain's commitment to providing value-driven experiences, where quality and affordability converge seamlessly.

Mr. Juzer Rupawala added: "We are delighted to confirm that LuLu Hypermarket's twelfth outlet in Bahrain will soon open at The Avenues, a prestigious retail space, each LuLu store is unique in that it caters to the local shopper in that area. It is an expansion that is part of our Chairman's promise to invest in the future vision of Bahrain's progress."