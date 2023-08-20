Kuwait: Driven by their corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecom company, has joined forces with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) and launched a fundraising campaign to help struggling families. This collaborative initiative, undertaken on World Humanitarian Day, showcases Ooredoo’s commitment to aid people in need. Contributions will enable humanitarian organizations to respond quickly and save lives by providing safe shelters, warmth, food, education, Water and Sanitation, and protection. Along with Ooredoo’s effort to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG), which aim to improve the lives of people and create an all-round healthier world for tomorrow and the future.

In a statement by Naser Al-Abdullah, Director of Marketing Communications and Social Media at Ooredoo Kuwait: "At Ooredoo, our corporate social responsibility goes beyond just providing communication services. We are deeply committed to making a positive impact on communities in need, and our collaboration with UN OCHA on World Humanitarian Day is a testament to that commitment. By spreading awareness of the importance of donating to those in need, mobilizing our customers and employees to contribute, we are amplifying the power of collective action for the well-being of families in crisis.”

UN OCHA, the UN entity coordinating the international humanitarian response, praised Ooredoo’s proactive approach. “With many of the population living beneath the poverty line and a staggering number of people requiring humanitarian assistance, help is needed, now more than ever. This partnership aims to provide critical, life-saving assistant to those most in need, and UN OCHA is extremely grateful for Ooredoo’s continued commitment to helping people caught in crises.” remarked Nour Al-Qattan, the UN OCHA representative in Kuwait.

Ooredoo is committed to leveraging our expertise in mobile technology to bring about positive social and economic change. Across their international footprint, they are working to become digital enablers, helping people to reach their potential and making a real difference in the communities they serve.

This partnership arrives at a pivotal juncture when the world is navigating multifaceted challenges, underscoring the importance of solidarity and CSR initiatives. In 2023, a record 363 million people need emergency assistance due to conflict, economic, and climate-related disasters, Ooredoo’s dedication to this collaboration not only underscores its ethical stance but also exemplifies how businesses can proactively engage in creating positive change alongside international organizations.