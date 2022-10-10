Muscat: Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, has a firm belief that its employees are the most valuable asset. To this end, the company leaves no stone unturned to provide their staff with an excellent positive working environment that enables them to demonstrate their talents and creativity as well as to improve their performance constantly. Omantel’s efforts are not just limited to providing the company’s employees a progressive work environment but also advisory services that enhance their talents and competencies.

To accomplish this, Omantel has launched “Mashora”, a program that aims to provide the necessary support and guidance for employees who face pressures and challenges, whether in the workplace or at a personal level.

The program is designed with focus on the emotional wellbeing of the employees. Through the program, employees are encouraged to share the difficulties they encounter, whether at work or at a personal level, with company counselors who will provide them with the necessary assistance and guidance.

Omantel believes in the importance of providing a suitable working environment for its employees. The Company places this among its top priorities in order to ensure providing its employees with a healthy working environment, which will have a positive impact on the company’s employees and the quality of services they provide to customers.

The “Mashora” program aims to help employees overcome stress, anxiety, obstacles and challenges and rise above conflicts in the workplace. The program enables staff to address these obstacles at an early stage, which will definitely have a positive impact on their individual and institutional performance.

The program also contributes to building positive relationships between employees in the workplace, as well as promoting awareness on the importance of mental and psychological wellbeing. The company guarantees complete confidentiality in all consultations and data to adhere to work ethic.

Commenting on this, Dr.Muhanned Dawood Al Asfoor, Senior Proficient of HR at Omantel, said, “The “Mashora” Program was launched taking into consideration the urgent need to deal with pressures that employees face in recent times, not only at work but also in their personal life. Such pressures may affect the employees’ performance as well as their mental wellbeing. “Mashora’ Program is considered to correspond with other programs and initiatives for employees all of which aim to create an ideal work environment. The program focuses on the human side of the employees and ensures complete confidentiality, and we consider it essential to provide support to our employees and stand by them, not only in matters related to work, but also in matters outside the scope of the company”.

"The need for such programs became greater after the-Covid 19 pandemic and its accompanying psychological, health, social and other pressures. The "Mashora" program comes in a bid to help staff to deal with these issues in a scientific and professional manner.” Dr. Muhanned added.

Reflecting on the continuous support Omantel offers to institutions and companies that are concerned with mental health, Dr. Muhanned Al Asfoor, said, "In our constant efforts to support ideas and innovations, “Remedy” has been incubated through Omantel's Innovation Labs, which provides technology and technical support in the mental health sector. As a result, we have cooperated with Remedy in creating an electronic platform for the “Mashora” program to provide data and digital statistics relating to the program. Moreover, conducting electronic questionnaires to know the employees’ needs regarding mental wellbeing is vital to understand our employees, with the data and information accumulated being confidential”.

Omantel is, the Sultanate’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news, and entertainment. While striving to ensure an optimum customer satisfaction, Omantel plays a key social role to provide the required support and assistant to all sectors amongst the Omani society.

