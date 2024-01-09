Oman Cables Industry (OCI), the leading cable solutions provider in the Sultanate of Oman, proudly announces the introduction of a new Parental Policy. The comprehensive policy outlines the company's commitment to promoting Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion addresses global natality concerns, enhances employer branding, and reinforces employee retention.

With this policy the company introduces significant enhancements to OCI’s parental leave policies, reinforcing its commitment to employee well-being and work-life balance, extending the fully paid maternity coverage period for mothers from 12 to 16 weeks at full salary. Fathers will benefit from expanded paternity leave, now set at a minimum of two weeks (10 working days) at full salary, from the previous three days, which surpasses the Oman Labour Law regulation of seven calendar days. Recognizing the unique challenges of welcoming a new addition to the family, OCI has also introduced a "Baby Bonus" from January 1, 2024.This dedicated amount, set at 900 Omani Rial, provides crucial financial support to employees, demonstrating the company's commitment to creating a family-friendly and supportive workplace environment.

Cinzia Farisè, CEO of Oman Cables, said: "Our new parental policy is in harmony with OCI's social ambition, providing concrete help to those wanting to become and supporting parenthood as a special time to be embraced. We take pride in reinforcing our efforts towards diversity, equity and inclusion, while fostering a positive journey into parenthood for all our employees."

OCI has also enforced its "Leave and Back to Work Program," a comprehensive support initiative for mothers. This program, starting as they approach parental leave and extending into their initial months back at work, features a "Stay in Contact" plan agreed upon with managers before the leave period. Upon returning, the program which includes training and counselling, can be activated. The new policy highlights the importance of regular communication among new mothers, and managers, ensuring ongoing feedback and a smooth transition.

The company's commitment to supporting new parents is expected to positively impact employee morale, well-being, and overall job satisfaction. OCI Group invites the entire industry to follow its lead in prioritizing the needs of working parents, setting a benchmark for corporate responsibility and employee-centric policies.

About Oman Cables Industry (SAOG):

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG) is a leading cable manufacturer based in the Sultanate of Oman. It is a public joint-stock company listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). The company specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of electrical products, including medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors, and building wires. With its offices in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and KSA, and an extensive network of distributors and agents across the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and India (MEAT) region, Oman Cables Industry is part of the Prysmian Group, a global leader in the cable industry.

