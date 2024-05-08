MUSCAT: A delegation from the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), led by Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of the Authority, met yesterday in the Chinese capital, Beijing, with a number of Chinese businessmen from various companies operating in green industries, iron, modern information technology and chemicals, as part of the Authority’s efforts to attract quality investments and localise them.

During the meetings, opportunities for investment in special economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities in the Sultanate of Oman were reviewed, as well as the available infrastructure and incentives provided to investors.

The meetings were attended by Nasser bin Mohammed al Busaidiy, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the People’s Republic of China.

The Authority’s delegation also participated in the Omani-Chinese Investment Forum organised by the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in the People’s Republic of China to introduce the investment environment in Oman, which included visits to a number of specialised Chinese companies and factories and learning about their experiences in the targeted fields.

