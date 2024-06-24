Riyadh: The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources reported that it issued 38,319 certificates of origin in May as part of its efforts to boost exports across various sectors.



The certificate of origin is an official document granted by the ministry to prove that the exported goods are of national origin or have acquired the status of national origin.



The ministry stated that applications for the certificate of origin can be made through the following link: https://coo.mim.gov.sa/Login/En.