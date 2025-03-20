RIYADH — The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states announced the move to impose anti-dumping duties on aluminum imports from China.



The GCC Ministerial Committee, composed of the ministers of industry, has approved a recommendation in this regard.



The GCC Permanent Committee for Anti-Injurious Practices in International Trade has made the recommendation to impose definitive anti-dumping duties on imports into GCC states of aluminum alloy products originating or exported from China.



The Bureau of Technical Secretariat for Anti-Injurious Practices in International Trade at the GCC Secretariat General published the Ministerial Committee's decision to impose definitive anti-dumping duties on imports into GCC states of flat or grained rectangular (including square) aluminum alloy sheets, plates, coils, and strips, coated or colored, with a thickness of 2.0 mm to 8 mm.



Details of the decision to announce the imposition of duties are published in the Official Gazette of the Bureau of Technical Secretariat for Anti-Injurious Practices in International Trade, issue no. 51, and it is available on the website of the GCC Secretariat General.

