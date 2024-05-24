“NBK RISE” is an inspiring experience in fostering women empowerment

NBK has a strong track record in supporting SMEs and providing apt financial solutions enabling their success and growth

In reiteration of its excellence in providing innovative banking products and services, as well as its leading strides in promoting sustainability, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was recognized with two awards from Euromoney, the leading international business magazine, within its 2024 Awards for Excellence.

NBK was named “Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion in Kuwait” for the “NBK RISE” Program and “Best Bank for SMEs in Kuwait” in the awarding ceremony held in Dubai last Wednesday.

The awards are a new addition to NBK’s record of prestigious accolades, reaffirming its unique position as a leading bank in Kuwait and across the region.

Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion

NBK received Euromoney’s award for “Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion in Kuwait” recognizing its Global Women Leadership Initiative “NBK Rise”.

The award’s criteria included showing a strong track record for initiatives promoting diversity and inclusion, demonstrating that diversity policy is having a positive effect on the performance of the bank and its offerings to clients.

This award reflects the bank’s unwavering dedication to providing an ideal work environment in which everyone can flourish. NBK is always committed to continuing its efforts to foster a more inclusive work environment for its employees, in line with its firm belief that diversity and inclusion are among the key factors for institutional success.

The award also comes in recognition of the bank’s significant strides to foster women empowerment, as the “NBK RISE” program represents an inspiring experience that is not exclusive for NBK, but brings together a number of leading corporations in Kuwait, who signed a pledge to increase the representation of women in leadership positions, reflecting their commitment to join forces to achieve the goals of this global initiative.

NBK regards diversity and inclusion as a fundamental culture, as its recruitment policies are based on equal opportunities and largely promoting diversity by ensuing that job applicants are provided with equal opportunities without any discrimination based on their gender, age, race, religion, nationality or any other demographic characteristics, thus fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

NBK is also keen to promote equal opportunities, equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace through various strategic initiatives and specialized programs to empower and develop female leaders, which helped increase the number of women in leadership and supervisory positions.

Best Bank for SMEs

This award recognizes the banks that can demonstrate outstanding commitment to the particular needs of small and medium-sized enterprises over the review period across financing, advice, trade, cash management and growth initiatives.

This award appreciates NBK’s efforts to support financing of SMEs, and also demonstrates its leading position as the top local bank in providing diverse, smooth and fast banking products and services that meet all the needs of SME clients and enable their success and growth.

NBK always seeks to provide the SME sector with a comprehensive range of competitive financing options backed by its world-class banking platform. It constantly strives to deliver outstanding services through its experienced Relationship Managers and specialized service channels.

National Bank of Kuwait is considered the leading institution in providing corporate banking products and services to meet the needs related to business activities. The bank has a strong track record in supporting companies to achieve their aspirations, and providing apt financial solutions that drive their success, growth, and innovation, thus strengthening and developing national economy.

