Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.E. Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, President of the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA), witnessed the academy’s second graduation ceremony, which was organized this Sunday morning at the University City Hall in Sharjah.

The ceremony celebrated the graduation of over 500 students who completed their studies in the Master’s in Teacher Leadership English program, the Postgraduate Diploma in Education program (PGDE) in Arabic and English, and the Early Childhood Education Certification programs for leaders, teachers, and teacher assistants.

During her speech, H.E. Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, President of the Sharjah Education Academy, thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his constant support for the Academy since its inauguration. She then extended her congratulations to the graduates and their families and wished them success in their professional careers.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi highlighted the efforts of the Sharjah Education Academy in achieving academic excellence by offering a series of academic programs for diploma and master’s degrees, as well as specialized certificates in early childhood education. She also mentioned future programs that the Academy is preparing to offer, including two educational leadership programs for diploma and master’s degrees and various programs addressing professional fields in education.

At the conclusion of her speech, the President of the Sharjah Education Academy expressed her pride in everything the academy’s graduates have accomplished and will accomplish in the future. She advised them to pursue their goals and prioritize lifelong learning in the best and most beneficial way and wished them success in their future.

H.E. Dr. Jeanine Romano, Executive Director of the Sharjah Education Academy, delivered a speech congratulating the academy’s graduates and wishing them success in their professional careers. She expressed the academy's commitment to leading, innovating, and enabling educational excellence in a diverse learning community. Dr. Romano emphasized that the graduates embody this vision, and by completing one of the academy's programs, they are embarking on a new journey as educators who will have a profound impact on their students.

“This year, we proudly celebrate 535 graduates, a remarkable increase from last year's 34. Our graduates include 133 from our postgraduate diploma in education's English track, 34 from the Arabic track, and 12 from our inaugural Master in Teacher Leadership Program. Additionally, 50 students are graduating from our Leadership track, 146 from our teacher track, and 160 from our Classroom Assistant track within our Early Childhood Education Certification programs.” said Dr. Romano.

“Sharjah Education Academy is still in the early stages of establishing its Center of Excellence in Research for Special Educational Needs in collaboration with Sharjah Private Education Authority, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, and the University of Exeter. Moreover, we manage over 42 Sharjah government nurseries, utilizing them as teaching nurseries to enhance our educational impact further.” She added.

The graduate Amna Al Blooshi delivered her speech on behalf of her colleagues, thanking His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his continuous support for Emirate's teachers, making them an example to emulate in culture and education. She also expressed gratitude to the SEA faculty for their efforts in supporting her and her colleagues throughout their academic journey.

In her speech, Al Blooshi touched on the difficulties and challenges she faced during her educational journey, which increased her determination to achieve her goal. She expressed her pride in being one of the graduates of the “Proud to be a Teacher” initiative launched by the Sharjah Private Education Authority in the year 2019 to provide the educational field with an elite group of national competencies specialized in the field of education in the Emirate of Sharjah.

To conclude her speech, graduate Amna Al Blooshi expressed gratitude to the graduates' families for their tremendous support, which was the primary motivation behind their continued achievement of their goals.

The graduates recited the teacher’s oath, pledging to be faithful to the teaching profession and to protect their students in all circumstances. The President of the Sharjah Education Academy presented the graduates with their graduation certificates, congratulated them, and took souvenir photos with them.

H.E. Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi also honored the International School of Creative Science in Sharjah in appreciation of its efforts in hosting and training the Academy’s students throughout the academic year as part of the “Guiding School” Initiative that the Academy had launched in 2023, where the school received the “Guiding School” shield.

About Sharjah Education Academy

Sharjah Education Academy continuously seeks strategic partnerships with leading local and international institutions and academic experts to achieve its objectives. With such partnerships, it guarantees developing educators through diverse and innovative academic programs based on scientific research and access to global competitiveness in education. And by raising the level of teacher performance, student outcomes will advance to a new level of talents and qualified capabilities to meet the aspirations of the wise leadership to draw a road map for a brighter future.