Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has ranked 1st in Abu Dhabi and 10th in the UAE in the 2024 LinkedIn Top Companies list for creating a work environment that fosters growth, development, inclusion, and empowerment for its employees.

The annual list by LinkedIn News helps professionals identify the top workplaces to grow their careers. The rankings were determined by a carefully weighted methodology using exclusive LinkedIn data, analysing the career paths of millions of professionals globally.

The methodology consists of eight pillars, including the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country. Each pillar reveals an element of career progression inside a company, providing a comprehensive insight into a company's commitment to encouraging career growth and development.

Mariam Al Musharrekh, Executive Director Human Resources at Miral, commented, “This recognition underscores our commitment to empowering our team members through various initiatives to ensure a supportive, dynamic, and rewarding environment. At Miral, we firmly believe that our people are our greatest asset, and fundamental to our company’s success. We will continue to invest in our people through initiatives aimed at providing them with a dynamic work environment where they can thrive”.

Over the years, Miral has launched a series of impactful initiatives empowering employees across various aspects of their professional and personal lives such as health and wellness programmes, competitive packages and benefits, flexible working hours and remote working policies, as well as talent development and training opportunities. Recreation, theatre, and production are notable skills, with the most common job titles in Miral being Support Team Lead and Operations, Information Technology, and Engineering in large job functions.

Most recently, Miral also received the Great Place to Work® certification, positioning the company as an employer of choice and trusted partner within the leisure, entertainment, and tourism industry.

The LinkedIn Top Companies list is created with the goal of providing a go-to resource at every stage of one’s career journey. In 2024, the list will be published in 23 global markets, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, U.K., Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India, Singapore, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland, Indonesia, Poland and Türkiye.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.