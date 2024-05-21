As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance and develop its employees, Gulf Bank concluded its platinum sponsorship of the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Kuwait Chapter's conference, held in celebration of Global Coaching Week. The event attracted numerous coaches, professionals, and corporate leaders.

During the conference, Ms. Salma Al-Hajjaj, General Manager of Human Resources at Gulf Bank, delivered a lecture on "Creating a Corporate Coaching Culture." She highlighted its role in employee development and its positive impact on the organization's performance.

In this context, Al-Hajjaj stated, "Gulf Bank's sponsorship of this significant conference reflects our deep belief in the importance of training to enhance and prepare employees and national talents for advancement and leadership roles."

She emphasized that the bank's active participation in supporting the ICF Kuwait Chapter's efforts aligns with their shared goals, which include promoting a culture of continuous learning, investing in personal development, and empowering talents and skills.

She added, "As part of the bank's social responsibility and ongoing efforts to promote sustainability principles in the community, we are committed to supporting all initiatives that enhance personal development, and bring positive changes to individuals' lives; helping them achieve professional and practical growth."

Al-Hajjaj further emphasized, "In alignment with our unwavering dedication to supporting Kuwait’s vision, Gulf Bank is wholeheartedly devoted to driving substantial progress in sustainability across environmental, social, and governance fronts. This dedication is demonstrated through carefully planned sustainability efforts carried out within and outside the bank.

It's worth noting that the International Coaching Federation (ICF) stands out as a top global training institution dedicated to advancing the profession through the establishment of best practices and standards. The ICF strongly advocates for the transformative potential of coaching, viewing it not only as a tool for personal development, but also as a catalyst for promoting social responsibility within communities.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.