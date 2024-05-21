Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai International (DXB) made a stellar start to the year by recording its busiest quarter in history, affirming its role as a global aviation hub and a key driver of Dubai’s economy and Middle East’s aviation sector.

In Q1, DXB witnessed a significant surge in passenger numbers, with 23 million guests passing through its terminals, marking an 8.4% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth underscores DXB's appeal to major markets and its contribution to Dubai’s prominence as an international destination for tourism and trade. Total passenger traffic for the quarter reached 23,052,060 guests, with January recording the highest traffic at 7.9 million guests.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of DXB commented, "The robust growth trajectory at DXB continued in the first quarter of the year, with the hub recording some truly impressive numbers. Thanks in part to the proliferation of cities being added to our network by our home base carriers Emirates and flydubai, in recent months. As Dubai emerges as a global leader for attracting talent, businesses, and tourists from across the globe, our focus remains on sustaining growth momentum and enhancing the overall airport experience for every guest passing through our terminals. With a strong start to Q2 and an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year, we have revised our forecast for the year to 91 million guests, surpassing our previous annual traffic record of 89.1 million in 2018."

Aviation's Contribution to Dubai's Economy

DXB drives Dubai's economic growth and tourism, with the city registering a 3.3% increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) valued at approximately AED 307.9 billion. The airport’s efficient handling of ever-increasing passenger traffic and high cargo volumes supports the Emirate’s diversified economy. DXB serves as the main gateway to Dubai, supporting its growth and international brand. With connections to 256 destinations across 102 countries through 90 international carriers, DXB strengthens Dubai’s position as a global business and logistics hub.

Expanding Markets and Top Destinations

DXB demonstrates readiness to cater to increasing travel demand in the UAE’s key markets worldwide.

India remains DXB's top destination country, with passenger traffic reaching 3.1 million guests, followed by Saudi Arabia (2m), the UK (1.5m), and Pakistan (1.1m). Other significant contributors include the US (836,000 guests), Russia (725,000), and Germany (728,000). Top cities by passenger numbers include London with 961,000 guests, Riyadh (795,000), and Jeddah (669,000), followed closely by Mumbai with 637K guests.

Key Figures

Q1 saw 109,238 total flight movements, an 8.3% increase year-on-year increase. With load factors reaching 79.1% in the first quarter, the passenger per aircraft movement reached 217, a minor change from 220 per aircraft recorded during the same period in 2023.

DXB efficiently managed 26.8 million bags through its extensive baggage system during the first quarter, showcasing its operational excellence and commitment to seamless travel experiences.

