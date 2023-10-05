DUBAI, UAE: – Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), announced today that it will promote and distribute NVIDIA’s leading technology solutions in the AI and digital twins sectors, which are transforming some of the world’s largest industries and significantly influencing society.

Speaking about the milestone, Philippe Jarre, Mindware Group President, comments: “As we become an NVIDIA value-added distributor, we are truly excited about the opportunities it presents for both our company and our valued customers across the Middle East and Africa. NVIDIA’s innovative solutions not only complement, but also enrich our portfolio. Its leading technologies align seamlessly with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions. By providing these offerings, we eagerly anticipate the advancement of the technological landscape in the region.”

NVIDIA technologies will help empower organizations in the Middle East and Africa to accelerate their digital transformation, enhance productivity, and gain a competitive edge in today’s data-driven world. NVIDIA’s advancements in AI, high-performance computing, graphics, and simulation make it an attractive choice for customers seeking to harness the power of cutting-edge technology for their business needs.

Mindware is committed to serving its customers with NVIDIA AI software and accelerated computing. Among the NVIDIA products it plans to offer are NVIDIA DGX systems for enterprise AI infrastructure at scale; NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for secure, stable, and supported production AI; and NVIDIA Networking for the extreme bandwidth and low-latency performance required by modern, high-performance AI and enterprise workloads.

The distributor’s strategy to facilitate NVIDIA’s market penetration involves growing its partner network and helping channel partners access a diverse range of companies, including mid-sized enterprises, across various industry sectors.

“AI is helping businesses solve complex problems, improve customer engagement, and foster innovation,” said Geoff Fancher, vice president of worldwide distribution at NVIDIA. “Mindware’s established distribution channel and expertise in serving local customers will help enterprises advance their businesses with NVIDIA AI software and accelerated computing to drive innovation and savings.”

-Ends-

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 5,000 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.

www.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com | https://store.mindware.net