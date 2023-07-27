Dubai, U.A.E:– Reacting to rapid advancements in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics and Machine Learning, Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai is revolutionising technology education in the UAE by offering a series of innovative Postgraduate degrees in specialist emerging subjects, such as robotics, data science, AI, cyber security, and network management.

Students who choose Dubai to advance their technology careers through a world-class British education with MDX are set to be able to take advantage of significant regional growth in opportunities in these sectors. Through the national Digital Economy Strategy, the UAE aims for the digital economy alone to contribute 20% to non-oil GDP by 2031.

As technology continues to evolve at a rapid rate, and every industry, career path and organisation prepares to embrace the advantages of using emerging IT tools and techniques, MDX Dubai is empowering students to acquire the knowledge, flexibility and specialist understanding they need to adapt to technological advancements and succeed in their chosen careers.

Professor Fehmida Hussain, Head of Computer Engineering and Informatics and Deputy Director of Engagement and Student Experience at Middlesex University Dubai, said: “Our specialist Postgraduate programmes in robotics, data science, AI, cyber security, and network management are instrumental in preparing graduates for advancements in information technology. As well as providing students with a deep understanding of emerging technologies and hands-on experience, the courses cover complex situations such as how to optimise supply chain operations through robotic process automation, how to leverage machine learning algorithms to detect cyber threats, and how to design efficient network architectures for data-intensive applications. At Middlesex University Dubai, we are committed to keeping our students at the forefront of technological innovation, and these specialist programmes are key to achieving that goal.”

Each course is delivered in state-of-the-art facilities by the institution’s world-class faculty, who each bring a wealth of industry experience. The programmes are taught through a mix of practical workshops, independent study, and project-based learning. Students also enjoy exclusive access to the latest equipment, hardware and software in specialist research and educational tech labs focusing on Robotics, Cybersecurity, Engineering, Virtual Reality, and Data Science.

Providing hands-on experience and practical modules that have been carefully curated to prepare students for real-life challenges in the workplace, the University’s IT Master’s programmes produce graduates who are well equipped to adapt to and innovate alongside the ever-changing nature of technology.

Covering modules such as mobile robotics, robot manipulation and robot control, the MSc Robotics programme teaches students how to take a leading role in the research and development of future robotics and artificial intelligence systems.

Graduates of the MSc Data Science Postgraduate degree will be highly sought after by any company looking to maximise data findings for business success, while the MSc Cyber Security and Pen Testing programme is designed in response to the increasing global demand for cybersecurity solutions. Covering the full technicalities of network security, including how to critically evaluate security policies and regulations and propose new measures to improve security, it offers intensive practical training and a profound theoretical education.

Meanwhile, the MSc Network Management and Cloud Computing programme encompasses topics as wide-ranging as virtualisation, cloud computing, exploring and understanding modern data centres, distributed storage, MapReduce, NoSQL, platform services, web services and caching. This leaves students with an in-depth understanding of network management, standards and protocols, and a detailed knowledge of the tools that they will utilise throughout their careers.

Finally, the MSc Engineering Management meets a specific skills gap in industry for engineers with project management competences. Students are able to acquire excellent technical skills and the ability to lead the successful completion of complex projects.

Students joining the university from September 2023 will also be able to enjoy the full benefits of the brand-new MDX Dubai Innovation Hub. Entirely focused on technology and entrepreneurship, the cutting-edge destination has been created to support and advance the entrepreneurship elements of the university’s curriculum. The Innovation Hub aims to cultivate a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in both students and throughout the wider business community of the UAE. Featuring a mix of modern technology studios and collaboration workspaces, it invites students to enjoy working in a relaxed atmosphere that encourages collaborations and out-of-the-box thinking.

Sandeep Panicker, MSc Data Science student, says their experience of studying at MDX Dubai has been instrumental in shaping their career. Sandeep said: “The comprehensive curriculum, supportive faculty, and hands-on approach have equipped me with valuable skills and knowledge. I am confident that this experience will open doors to endless opportunities and lead me towards a successful and fulfilling career.”

Middlesex University Dubai’s September 2023 intake is open now for applications. All students wishing to advance their careers in technology and equip themselves with the skills to navigate the industries of the future are invited to apply to the longstanding British university’s Computer Engineering and Informatics Postgraduate degrees.

To find out more about these programmes, please visit https://www.mdx.ac.ae/computer-engineering-and-informatics-pg.

About Middlesex University Dubai:

Middlesex University Dubai is the first overseas campus of the renowned Middlesex University based in London, UK. The University’s first learning space in Dubai opened at Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP) in 2005 and has over 4,800 students studying from more than 120 nationalities. It is an exciting, diverse and multicultural campus that prides itself on providing a student experience with a difference. As a testament to the growth and success of its thriving international student community, the University opened a second campus location in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) in September 2021.

The University offers a wide range of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across both locations, including: Accounting and Finance, Business Management, Marketing, Computer Engineering, IT, Data Science, Robotics, Education, Psychology, Law, Digital Media, Film, Creative Writing and Journalism, Fashion Design, Graphic Design, and many more. As well as having all the advantages associated with being a world-class British university, students at both Middlesex University Dubai campuses can benefit from all the opportunities afforded by a rapidly-developing modern city in the heart of the Middle East, while experiencing the diverse nationalities and cultures that make up the population of Dubai.

Middlesex University is a global university committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a culturally and internationally diverse range of students, by providing challenging academic programmes underpinned by innovative research, grants and professional practice. Middlesex University Dubai prepares its students to be professional, skilled individuals fitted for the modern world, committed to life-long learning and able to contribute to the communities in which they live and work.

For more information about the programmes and the range of scholarships and grants available, visit www.mdx.ac.ae