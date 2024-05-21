The new treatment offers a significant opportunity for those affected by substantial hair loss due to alopecia areata to achieve significant hair regrowth

Dubai, UAE – Alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease characterized by patchy or complete hair loss on the scalp, face or body, has long been a challenge for individuals worldwide[1],[2]. Today, Pfizer announces a groundbreaking advancement in the treatment of severe alopecia areata in the UAE for patients as young as 12 years old. This new once-daily oral capsule is an important milestone offering hope for patients living with the challenges brought by this autoimmune disease.

More than 80 types of autoimmune diseases exist and affect different organs and tissues, but alopecia areata affects hair follicles[3]. When hair begins to fall out, it sometimes does so in round, quarter-sized patches, though affected areas can be larger. For some people, this hair loss is a one-time event. For others, alopecia areata comes and goes and can last a lifetime. Hair loss can be an emotional experience and it may be hard to talk about with others. Sharing feelings with a support system and dermatologist can help patients manage the disease’s impact on everyday life and help their doctor to better understand their needs[4].

Dr. Fatima Albreiki, Scientific Committee Chairperson at Emirates Dermatology Society, said: “Introducing innovative treatments for alopecia is not just about restoring hair; it’s about restoring confidence and self-esteem. I believe in advancing therapies that not only address the physical manifestations but also the emotional impact of hair loss. The introduction of this treatment in the UAE marks a promising advancement in treatment options for patients, potentially transforming the lives of those affected.”

Serhat Yalcinkaya, Pfizer's Gulf Cluster Lead, said: “This new advancement in the treatment of severe Alopecia Areata is an important milestone for patients as young as 12 years of age. At Pfizer, we will continue to apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to help patients living with chronic autoimmune diseases such as Alopecia Areata. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world’s premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we will continue to collaborate with health care providers, governments, and local communities to deliver breakthroughs and make them accessible to all patients across the Gulf.

