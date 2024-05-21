Riyad: The Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST) announced the qualification of Saudi Telecommunications Company (STC), and Global Digital Integrated Solutions Company (Aramco Digital) to compete for the specialized radio network license. The applicants will undergo the evaluation phase according to the published Information Memorandum document.



CST clarified that the specialized radio network represents a national objective to serve the industrial and business sectors through a dedicated network, operating on the latest global wireless technologies. The network will aim to cater to the specialized needs of various sectors and seeks to achieve the Kingdom's leadership in providing specialized broadband communications services.



The provision of such a license would contribute to the digital transformation in several sectors such as industry, energy, transport, health, and more. It would also enable the 4th industrial revolution and industrial applications.



CST indicated that it will announce the winner of the competition for the specialized radio network license after completing the technical assessment stage of the qualified applicants.