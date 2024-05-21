Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving 190 million users across 100 countries, is taking pizza to the moon for Bitcoin Pizza Day. Over the course of 6 days, Binance will be distributing over 5,000 pizzas globally in an effort to reach consumers worldwide for Bitcoin Pizza Day. Binance is taking steps to truly own the holiday on a global scale, delivering on their mission to educate and engage with both crypto and non-crypto users.

A series of activations kicked off on May 17 and will continue globally through May 22 with activations in Thailand, Paris, Dubai, Australia, Mexico, Brazil Argentina, and many other iconic locations. In-person pizza parties, custom Binance branded pizza vans, and pizza deliveries with notable crypto community members onboard Binance delivery scooters will create exciting, engaging moments for consumers and community members to directly interact with the brand and toast to crypto’s first real-life purchase.

A notable highlight in this series of activations, set for Tuesday, 21st of May, in Dubai, involves a branded Pizza van roaming the streets with Binance’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rachel Conlan. She will be hand-delivering pizzas to some of their top users. The day's activities will reach a peak with a dynamic and engaging MeetUp event, crafted in an activation-based format. This event will focus on creating a lively Pizza Party, complete with a range of fun games, Binance swag, and networking opportunities.

Rachel Conlanunderscores the significance of Bitcoin Pizza Day, in a year where the trading community are likely to be deeply engrossed in their screens and candlestick charts. "Understanding the demands on our users and traders is paramount to us, so that’s why, knowing how busy they are, we aim to bring the celebration right to their doorstep," she explains. "Through initiatives like this, we're not only celebrating the real-world utility of cryptocurrency but also catering to the needs of our busy trading community."

Bitcoin Pizza Day activations will take place in 20 countries across 5 continents, reaching Asia, Africa, South America, Europe, and Australia, even meeting traders at their desks where possible. Attendees at the in-person events will have the opportunity to win exclusive Binance swag by completing a series of events and games, including Binance Topping Toss, Token Twister, and The BTD (Buy The Dip) limbo Bar. Participants will be able to unlock prizes based on the number of events they complete.

To join the celebration, visit Binance’s Bitcoin Pizza Day page here.

