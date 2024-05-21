Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, announced the Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Weekend in Qatar from 22 to 25 May offering clients the opportunity to acquire their preferred vehicle from the leading brand.

Customers can purchase a certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz car at special prices with exclusive financing options, in addition to a range of benefits, including 24/7 roadside support, and a minimum one-year maintenance package and warranty. Additionally, the car undergoes a complete 60-point technical inspection.

Gary Pike, Executive Director, NBK Automobiles, said: "Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is delighted to present a special package for customers wishing to own a certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz car and benefit from a range of unique benefits. This initiative is part of our strategy to provide flexible options for brand enthusiasts and to enjoy the experience of driving one of the best cars in the world. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our showroom and seizing the opportunity to acquire their favourite cars”.

The Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned week is valid at NBK pre-owned certified cars showroom on Salwa Road from May 22 to 25 from 9 AM to 9 PM.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG.