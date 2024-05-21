Muscat, Oman – Muscat Hospitality Academy (MHA), Oman’s premier hospitality education provider, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Darrbak, a pioneering Omani digital tourism-focused company. This strategic collaboration signals a new era of innovation and growth that is set to significantly enhance tourism in the country and develop Oman’s tourism industry growth in the future.

Darrbak, renowned for its technology-driven approach to tourism, offers a comprehensive platform showcasing travel, cultural, and sporting experiences which successfully serves both local & international markets by promoting the Sultanate of Oman as the ultimate ‘experience destination’, Darrbak has emerged as a game-changer in the tourism landscape where a staggering 99% of these locations are covered by Darrbak.

The partnership between MHA and Darrbak comprises of a multifaceted strategy.

This strategy incorporates a dynamic exchange of knowledge, the development of educational programs, and the advancement of local service providing talent - aiming to share the necessary tools and resources for individuals to flourish in the tourism industry & nurturing a culture of continuous learning and professional development. This partnership through these initiatives form a cohesive framework for strengthening and transforming Omani tourism as it stands today.

Commenting on the partnership, Amina Al Zadjali, Founder & Chairperson of Muscat Hospitality Academy, expressed optimism about the transformative potential of the collaboration. "We are thrilled to partner with Darrbak to showcase Oman’s tourism talent pool. Together, we will drive innovation, create enriching experiences, and support the next generation of hospitality professionals."

Similarly, Mr Jasim Mohammed Rashid Al Alawi, Founder of Darrbak, highlighted the shared vision of the two organizations. "At Darrbak, we believe in the power of collaboration to accelerate positive change in the tourism industry. Our partnership with Muscat Hospitality Academy reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence."

With a mutual dedication to outstanding quality and inventive progress, Muscat Hospitality Academy and Darrbak are poised to reshape Oman’s tourism landscape, unlocking new opportunities for growth and prosperity with several joint projects eagerly awaiting their upcoming debut.

About Muscat Hospitality Academy:

MHA Oman is a leading educational institution dedicated to developing the full potential of students in Oman. With a strong focus on quality education, innovation, and overall student well-being, MHA’s programs are designed to meet the unique educational needs of every student. Their world class curriculum is rooted in real-world applications, preparing students to be agile thinkers and problem-solvers.

For more information about MHA and its programs, visit mha-om.com