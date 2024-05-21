Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is proud to announce the winner of one of the first electric vehicles manufactured in the UAE, the Rabdan ONE, in a ceremony held at its headquarters in Khalifa Business Park, Abu Dhabi.

This winning prize was part of the bank’s latest Personal Loan and Islamic Personal Finance Draw Campaign, which FAB launched in October to provide new and existing bank customers with easy access to cash at market-leading rates, a flexible grace period, and the added value of draw entries to win the grand car prize and other cash prizes.

The grand car prize showcases FAB’s strategy of transitioning to a low-carbon future, with the adoption of electric cars supporting the sustainable economy. With a growing market share for EVs, the UAE has become an integral hub for mobility’s shift to sustainability.

A total of 51 customers also received prizes to the value of AED 150,000 as FAB Rewards. Since the campaign’s launch, tens of thousands of FAB customers entered the draw by applying for a personal loan or Islamic personal finance or by topping up or transferring their loans and/or financing to FAB with minimal documentation and fast-tracked approvals.

The FAB Rewards loyalty programme offers customers a wide range of rewards for everyday spending, account balances, and banking. These include cashback, e-gift vouchers, miles exchange, utility bill payments, travel, in-store shopping, and more.

Futoon Al Mazrouei, FAB Group Head of Consumer Banking, said: “Congratulations to the grand prize winner and all the winners This first UAE-manufactured EV project supports the country’s journey towards a low-carbon future by aiming to increase the share of EVs to 50% of total vehicles on its roads by 2050. FAB has already taken a significant step towards this goal by selecting an eco-friendly electric car manufactured in the UAE as the grand prize for its latest Personal Loan and Islamic Personal Finance Draw Campaign.

Moreover, FAB is the first bank in the country and the GCC to join a group of global financial institutions aligning their portfolios with net zero carbon emissions targets. Therefore, FAB’s strategy and operations are guided by international and national sustainability policy positions, climate policy frameworks, as well as its own sustainable finance framework.”

ABOUT FIRST ABU DHABI BANK (FAB)

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, First Abu Dhabi Bank is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions. With total assets in excess of AED 1.2 trillion (USD 336 billion) as of March-end ’24, FAB is the largest bank in the UAE and the second largest bank in the Gulf region. With a presence in 20 markets worldwide, it offers Investment Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Private Banking and Global Markets services to its clients. FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch respectively, with a stable outlook. With a clear commitment to support and deliver on its sustainability targets, FAB has an MSCI rating of ‘A’; it is also ranked among the top 10% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG scores as the best performer in the MENA region. The bank also obtained a regional-best Low ESG Risk evaluation by Sustainalytics, and the highest CDP score among the UAE banking industry. For further information, visit: www.bankfab.com.

