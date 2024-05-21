Jounieh: LAU Medical Center-Saint John's Hospital proudly announces its sponsorship of the Al Younbouh initiative through the successful initiative "Walk with Al Younbouh" at the Fouad Chehab Stadium in Jounieh.

This sponsorship represents the medical center’s support and commitment to raising awareness about individuals with mental disabilities and special needs, which was a key objective of the event.

During the walk, an olive tree was planted at the LAU Medical Center-Saint John's Hospital, to symbolize the unity and hope represented by the Al Younbouh initiative.

Participants were greeted with enthusiasm by Al Younbouh’s team who performed traditional dances and dabke outside LAU Medical Center-Saint John's Hospital.

"We are honored to partake in the Al Younbouh initiative and to have witnessed the overwhelming support from our community," said Dr. Sally Al-Rabbaa, CEO at LAU Medical Center-Saint John's Hospital. "We are dedicated to participate in this event annually, ensuring its continuity, while proudly serving as the official sponsor of Al Younbouh each year. The 'Walk with Al Younbouh' event exemplifies our shared values of compassionate care, community engagement, and social responsibility. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Al Younbouh and to furthering our collective efforts towards a more inclusive society."

Al Younbouh is a non-residential rehabilitation center that has over 25 years of experience aiding individuals with mental disabilities and special needs. Their mission remains focused on enhancing members' quality of life and facilitating their dignified integration into society.