Dubai: MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is proud to announce its recent triumph at the esteemed Hozpitality Awards, where the hotel secured two prestigious accolades in the F&B Excellence Awards Middle East 2024.

The first accolade, the ‘F&B Hidden Gem of the Year,’ was awarded to Sohail Shoukat, Outlet Manager, for his outstanding dedication and leadership at the hotel's renowned Vibe Restaurant. Mr. Shoukat's exemplary performance and commitment to excellence have made him a shining star in the industry, earning him the well-deserved Silver Award in this category.

In addition, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai's Restaurant Team at Vibe Restaurant was honoured with the ‘Restaurant Team of the Year’ award. This recognition serves as a testament to the team's unwavering dedication, tireless efforts and commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences to guests. Their collective passion for excellence has set a benchmark in the industry and reaffirmed the hotel's reputation as a key wellness destination of choice in Dubai.

"We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to receive these prestigious awards from Hozpitality," said Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai. "These accolades are a testament to the hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence demonstrated by our team. We are immensely proud of Sohail Shoukat and our entire Restaurant Team at Vibe Restaurant for their exceptional contributions, and we look forward to continuing to exceed our guests' expectations and setting new standards of excellence in the hospitality industry."

The Hozpitality Awards recognise and celebrate excellence in the hospitality industry across the Middle East, honouring individuals and establishments that demonstrate outstanding achievements and contributions to the field.

For more information about MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai and its award-winning dining experiences, please visit https://theretreatpalmdubai.com/dining-offer/.

