Dubai, UAE - In an impressive stride toward modernizing the UAE's approach to business taxes, Finanshels.com has introduced an AI WhatsApp bot that revolutionizes corporate tax registration. This sophisticated bot reduces the process to a mere 4-document upload, completed in under 5 minutes—a stark contrast to the current method requiring direct submission through the FTA website. This existing procedure, involving detailed forms in Arabic and English, typically demands expert knowledge and takes between 1 to 2 hours to complete.

The complexity of the existing process and the potential for costly errors have led small business owners to rely on tax consultants, incurring high fees that range from 500 to 2000 AED and often accompanied by a lack of clear pricing and manual back-and-forth emails. Finanshels.com's service cuts through this traditional approach, reducing both the time and financial investment, with a modest fee of just 199 AED.

This game-changing service, according to CEO Muhammed Shafeekh, is set to democratize tax registration for small and medium business owners throughout the region, offering an efficient, transparent, and cost-effective alternative to the laborious tasks of the past.

The project comes from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Fund-supported startup Finanshels.com, which is dedicated to boosting the UAE’s digital economy by automating back office operations. This goal is resonating with the business sector, as shown by the outstanding welcome the service has received. Already, more than 500 companies have adopted the platform and have given it a high 4.9 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, making the advantages of this service evident.

Feedback from users underscores the impact of Finanshels.com's innovation. One business owner remarked on Trustpilot, "The seamless experience and attentive support team made the registration process remarkably straightforward. This kind of innovation is precisely what the business sector needs." Another echoed this sentiment, highlighting the ease of the process: "I was amazed at how simple Finanshels.com made the tax registration. What used to be a daunting task is now surprisingly easy."

Muhammed Shafeekh, CMA, CEO of Finanshels.com, emphasised the broader implications of their service, stating, "Our goal extends beyond simplifying tax registration. We aim to change the narrative around back office operations, making it accessible and simpler for all entrepreneurs, regardless of their technical expertise that make it super easy and affordable for anyone to setup and run a company here in UAE "

This service represents a significant shift from the traditional, labor-intensive tax registration methods, showcasing the UAE's increasing adoption of fintech solutions that streamline business functions. Finanshels.com is leading this change by simplifying compliance and back-office tasks, contributing to a more efficient business environment and aligning with the UAE's Vision 2030 goals. This progression towards digital fluency is paving the way for the region's ambitious economic objectives.

The introduction of the AI WhatsApp bot by Finanshels.com is a clear indicator of the evolving dynamics in the UAE's commercial sector, where technology and user-friendly solutions are becoming central to fostering a conducive business environment. As more companies adopt this streamlined approach to tax registration, the anticipated impact on the UAE's economic landscape is both significant and promising.

Entrepreneurs interested in leveraging this service can initiate the process by contacting the Finanshels.com AI WhatsApp bot directly, joining a growing list of businesses that have already experienced the transformative benefits of this innovative solution. This development is not just a milestone for Finanshels.com but a leap forward for the UAE's business community, offering a glimpse into the future of financial compliance and regulation in the region.

To begin your seamless tax registration journey, contact Finanshels.com’s AI WhatsApp bot here: https://wa.me/+971505466355?text=start_ct_reg

Discover more about how Finanshels.com is supporting entrepreneurs in the UAE at Finanshels.com.

About Finanshels.com

Finanshels.com is at the forefront of financial technology innovation, offering solutions that prioritize simplicity, efficiency, and user experience. Their commitment to making financial compliance as effortless as possible is evident in their latest offering—the AI WhatsApp bot for corporate tax registration, a testament to their mission to streamline financial operations and support the growth of UAE businesses.