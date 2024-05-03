Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:– Economy Middle East awarded stc Group the "Telecom & Digital Service Provider of the Year" at its 2024 summit. Held in Abu Dhabi on 1 May, Economy Middle East brings together a number of Ministers and industry experts from across the private and public sectors under the theme "Accelerating Future Growth". The program focuses on addressing the key challenges and opportunities across banking, finance, technology, hospitality, tourism, and the future of mobility.

The recognition of stc Group as the leading Telecom & Digital Service Provider of the year across the region is a testament to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s progress in driving digital transformation, domestically and worldwide. stc Group’s focus on innovative technology expands across digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, and digital entertainment.

The Economy Middle East Summit award adds to stc Group’s exceptional start to 2024. The 2024 Brand Finance Report named stc Group as the leading telecom brand in the Middle East by revenue and ranked the Group as the 149th most valuable brand globally.

Building on stc Group’s participation at global industry events, such as Mobile World Congress and LEAP, stc Group’s honorable recognition from Economy Middle East will continue to catapult the company forward and empower the Group’s continued innovation as the region’s leading Telecom & Digital Service Provider.

-Ends-

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.