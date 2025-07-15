Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – The National Auto Award, now entering its 13th year, continues to be the premier recognition platform for the Saudi Arabian automotive industry. Since its inception, the award has been a symbol of excellence, honoring the achievements of automotive brands and individuals who have significantly contributed to the industry’s growth and transformation.

With over 250 awards presented to Saudi automotive brands over the years, the National Auto Award has firmly established itself as the first of its kind in the Kingdom. Each year, it brings together the best in the industry, celebrating the milestones that drive innovation, progress, and success.

As we look forward to the 13th edition, the award promises to build on this rich legacy with a new theme that has never been seen before in the Kingdom. While the theme remains under wraps for now, it is set to elevate the event to new heights, offering a fresh perspective and a dynamic experience.

PR Arabia, the visionary behind the National Auto Award, continues to push the boundaries of what an automotive award ceremony can be. Its commitment to honoring automotive excellence while staying ahead of industry trends makes it a cornerstone event in Saudi Arabia’s automotive landscape.

The 2025 edition of the National Auto Award is set to be another milestone in the award’s rich history, reinforcing its position as a platform that not only celebrates the past but also shapes the future of the automotive industry in Saudi Arabia.

About the National Auto Award

