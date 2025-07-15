Amman, Jordan – Joramco Academy, the educational arm of Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is now accepting applications for the Aircraft Maintenance Engineering program for the 2025 academic year. Starting in October, the four-year program offers a hybrid model of education that combines academic learning with practical, hands-on training.

Students will complete two years of theoretical coursework followed by two years of practical experience, fully preparing them for careers in aviation maintenance within a real-world environment at Joramco’s facilities. Highlighting its commitment to impactful education, Joramco Academy has recently dedicated a Boeing 737 aircraft exclusively for student training. This addition provides students with the valuable opportunity to work on an actual commercial aircraft throughout their studies, further bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world application.

Designed to meet the growing demand for qualified aircraft maintenance professionals both locally and worldwide, the program concludes with internationally recognized certifications, including those issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

Graduates of the program are guaranteed employment opportunities at Joramco, providing a direct pathway into the aviation industry. This initiative aligns with the company’s long-term vision to invest in human capital and contribute to reducing unemployment in Jordan through strategic upskilling.

Further supporting its mission to make world-class education accessible, and as part of its commitment to supporting aspiring aviation professionals, Joramco Academy is offering a discount for early registrants who enroll in the program.

Commenting on the launch of the new cohort, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said,

“Through the Academy, we are preparing future maintenance engineers with technical excellence and exposure to global standards that meet the demands of the aviation sector. At the same time, we are creating a strategic, sustainable talent pipeline that ensures our region remains competitive on a global scale.”

Interested students and applicants can learn more about the program by sending an email to academy@joramco.com.jo or calling +962 6 445 1445 ext. 702 / 703 or +962 79 750 0712 or following its official social media channels.

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

