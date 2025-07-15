Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, is proud to announce Doo and Indi Souq, two innovative Bahraini start-ups, as the winners of inspireU General program which was held for the second consecutive year in Bahrain. This initiative aims to empower Bahrain’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by equipping start-ups with the tools and resources needed to succeed in today’s competitive market.

The winners were selected following an intensive bootcamp at stc Bahrain headquarters. The bootcamp featured coaching sessions led by industry experts Al Harith Al Attawi, CEO of Shafra Technology Labs, and Hisham Al Saati, Co-Founder of Siin, who helped participants refine their business strategies. On the second day, 20 start-ups pitched their business plans to a panel of judges, including Mr. Jawad Mahmood Jawad, CEO of Jahez; Abdulrahman Al Zuhair, Head of inspireU at stc; and other members from stc Bahrain management. The judges evaluated the pitches based on innovation, scalability, and impact.

As part of the inspireU program, the winning start-ups will receive financial support, mentorship, and access to stc’s extensive network. They will also participate in national and international exhibitions, workshops, and other events designed to accelerate their growth.

Launched by stc Group in 2015, the inspireU accelerator program supports entrepreneurs across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. By promoting innovation and connecting start-ups with mentors, investors, and industry leaders, the program helps transform ideas into successful businesses. In Bahrain, inspireU aligns with the Kingdom’s vision for economic diversification and reinforces stc Bahrain’s commitment to driving digital transformation.