PUMA Middle East is proud to announce Al Hilal FC’s official 2025/26 home and away kits, celebrating a shared legacy of triumph, passion, and national pride. Designed with purpose and detail, the kits pay tribute to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage and reflect the unmatched spirit of Al Hilal — the most successful football club in Asia and Saudi Arabia, with an incredible 70 trophies to its name.

Drawing inspiration from Al Hilal’s rich history and the Kingdom’s diverse landscapes, each element of the kit reflects the club’s enduring legacy and deep connection with its loyal fanbase, affectionately known as the Blue Wave. From subtle design cues to bold visual statements, the kits embody the values of pride, perseverance, and excellence that define Al Hilal.

The home kit draws from the heart of the Najd region, inspired by traditional mud-brick houses, a nod to the club’s humble beginnings in a small, overlooked part of Riyadh, rising to become a national icon and continental powerhouse. The away kit captures the poetic journey of the moon, symbolizing Al Hilal’s ever-evolving path. This celestial theme not only reflects the club’s name — Al Hilal, meaning The Crescent but also beautifully aligns with our brand’s vision through the power of storytelling in design.

This launch follows the tremendous success of the Kid Super X Al Hilal kit, which became one of the top-selling items in PUMA stores globally. The new kits continue to represent the spirit of Saudi Arabia on the world stage.

“As Asian leaders, we’re proud to grow globally while staying true to our roots. Our partnership with Al Hilal FC allows us to tell authentic Saudi stories through design, championing sport and culture on the world stage,” - Juhan Kuhlo, General Manager of PUMA Middle East

We are very proud to continue working with PUMA to create pieces that allow us to share our history and legacy on a global scale. Our recent tournament was a clear example where, beyond the sporting results, we were able to represent our country through jerseys that became an unprecedented success. We hope that this new collection will receive a warm welcome from our amazing fan base– Esteve Calzada, CEO at Al Hilal FC

The 25/26 Al Hilal FC home and away kits will be available at PUMA stores, on PUMA.com, at official Al Hilal stores, Blu Store, and select retail partners across the region.