The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Friday it had agreed a $5 billion replenishment with donors for the bank's two funds, Asian Development Fund (ADF) 14 and Technical Assistance Special Fund (TASF) 8.

The ADF is ADB's largest source of grants for operations in its poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries, the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Felix Light; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kevin Liffey)