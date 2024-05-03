Ras Al Khaimah: A group of 34 Chinese business owners recently visited Ras Al Khaimah to explore the dynamic business environment and investment opportunities within Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

During their visit, the group toured the state-of-the-art facilities of U-PAK and Mabani Steel in RAKEZ’s Al Hamra Industrial Zone and held discussions with representatives from Ras Al Khaimah Port and prominent real estate developers Marjan and RAK Properties gaining insights into the zone’s robust infrastructure and the ease of doing business.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are always happy to welcome Chinese businesses to explore the economic landscape of Ras Al Khaimah. These visits not only strengthen our strong historical ties but also open up new avenues for collaboration and investment. With 220 Chinese companies thriving within RAKEZ, we are committed to continuously enhancing our offerings to support more international enterprises in their growth journey.”

The areas of collaboration discussed during the visit included sectors such as additive manufacturing (vehicles and machinery), agriculture, transportation, ICT, and travel and tourism, along with insurance and finance. Some of the leading Chinese businesses at RAKEZ include plastic waste recycler Mohamed Plastic Waste Recycling, oilfields chemicals manufacturer Zul Energy Middle East, equity level owner and controller Winbo Holding, and machines packing, packaging and assembling provider Nova Machinery.

This visit underscores the UAE’s key role in China’s global trade strategy, highlighting over 40 years of strong bilateral relations. As China’s largest trade partner in the Arab region, the UAE plays a pivotal role in re-exporting approximately 60% of Chinese trade to over 400 cities across the Middle East and North Africa. To further strengthen these relations, the RAKEZ team is currently in China for strategic meetings and is also preparing to host more Chinese entrepreneurs, government officials, and media representatives, cementing its role as a dynamic hub for international business.

