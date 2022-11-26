Lagos, Nigeria: Metro Africa Xpress (“MAX”) – Africa’s first mobility technology platform – announces the appointment of David Hoyme as the company’s new Director of International Growth and Expansion.

Complementing MAX’s overall strategy to expand across Africa, David’s primary focus will be on leading international growth. He will also head up MAX’s fast-growing electric vehicles (EV) business, overseeing strategic market entries and partnership engagements.

Prior to joining MAX, David has worked internationally and in various sectors, including four years at Goldman Sachs and three years at Eventide Asset Management. Via this experience, David has held senior client development roles, made investments in the mobility sector, and in a separate role as Director of a non-profit organization - started various sustainable development projects across sub-Saharan Africa.

David’s appointment follows MAX’s recent announcement of a strategic partnership with Moto Business Service Nigeria (MBSN), a subsidiary of Japan’s Yamaha Motor Corporation. This partnership will allow MAX to finance and maintain over 50,000 vehicles in the next two years. Additionally, the MBSN partnership and David will help MAX expand operations in Nigeria and to neighboring countries, fast tracking the goal to serve 100,000 independent commercial drivers by the end of 2023.

Adetayo Bamiduro, co-founder and CEO, said:

“Our goal is to permanently transform mobility across Africa, and the appointment of David is another significant step on this journey. He has a wealth of experience from his time at Goldman Sachs, investments in the mobility sector, and sustainable development projects. He is the perfect appointment at the perfect time, as MAX rapidly scales in Africa.”

David Hoyme, Director of International Growth and Expansion at MAX, commented:

“I am delighted to be joining such an innovative company in MAX. I am thrilled to be supporting the company’s goal of transforming the transportation and mobility sectors in Africa via smart technologies and electric vehicles. It is a very exciting time for MAX, as we focus on expanding across the region, enabling safe and clean energy transportation across Africa.”

Founded in 2015 by Adetayo Bamiduro and Chinedu Azodoh, MAX’s mission is to disrupt Africa’s transportation sector via smart technologies. The Company is building the rails for mobility in Africa by delivering integrated, affordable, and collateral-free vehicle subscription packages including low to zero-emission vehicles, healthcare, insurance, maintenance, and licensing. This helps drivers maximize their revenues and minimize costs while providing material benefits of improved availability, journey times and safety to their customers.

MAX’s innovative technology platform leverages alternative data sets to power driver onboarding, dynamic credit assessment, fleet optimization, digital payments, and advanced risk management. The Company has pioneered this operating model and its technology is powered in partnerships with global OEMs, ride-hailing platforms such as Bolt, financial services strategic partners, payment infrastructure providers and clean energy providers.

MAX’s market is over 15 million independent commercial drivers across Africa’s $250 billion mobility industry, and the company has grown rapidly. Currently, it serves over 15,000 drivers, with over 50,000 prospective drivers in the pipeline.

About MAX

MAX is building the largest vehicle subscription and financial services platform for transport operators and drivers across Africa. MAX’s proprietary technology enables informal Drivers with no banking history to access vehicles (including electric vehicles), insurance, digital wallets, and eHailing services on a subscription basis.

The subscription product includes credit and OEM services that drivers opt into. MAX developed a proprietary credit engine that uses alternative data to provide credit scores and vehicle subscriptions to both banked and unbanked gig-economy drivers.

More information can be found at https://www.maxdrive.ai/