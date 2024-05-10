Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced a partnership with Omniful, a pioneering provider of supply chain execution & planning technologies.

This collaboration is set to revolutionise Aramex's offerings with the integration of Omniful's advanced Order Management System (OMS), which will cater to the diverse needs of Aramex's e-commerce fulfillment clients globally across various sizes, industries, and business models.

Omniful's feature-rich and robust OMS is tailored to enhance operational efficiencies and streamline inventory, orders, and logistics data management in real time. This partnership enables Aramex to offer an adaptable and scalable OMS solution, ensuring that each client, regardless of their operational complexity, receives a tailored service that best meets their needs.

Better dark store services

Fadi Azzi, Global Director - Logistics at Aramex, said: "Integrating Omniful's OMS will allow us to integrate through tens of marketplaces and brand websites globally and enabling better dark store services, thereby further differentiating our fulfillment services in e-commerce and retail.

“Omniful is a regional startup with experience in the Middle East, and we identify them by their speed and agility in handling new projects, which aligns well with Aramex's plans for growth in warehousing and fulfillment. We are now ready to provide enhanced services to our clients who require flexible plug-and-play omnichannel integration into all e-commerce platforms and marketplaces to handle their dynamic B2C and B2B market demands."

Mostafa Abolnasr, CEO and Co-founder of Omniful stated: "We are excited to see our disruptive OMS product being utilised at scale with a global logistics leader like Aramex. Our platform's flexibility and scalability are designed to support diverse business models, making it the perfect fit for Aramex's broad and varied client base. This partnership is not just about enhancing capabilities; it's about transforming how global e-commerce fulfillment is managed."

The initial rollout of Omniful's OMS will commence in strategic markets within the Middle East and North Africa, with a global expansion to follow across US, Europe & Asia. This phased deployment ensures that every client benefits from a tailored approach to their unique logistical challenges.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).