Amazon has launched Amazon.co.za, today, 7 May, giving South Africans a new online shopping experience with a selection of local and international brands across 20 different product categories.

Amazon.co.za features a wide range of products across categories such as consumer electronics, sporting equipment, toys, home, and small kitchen appliances, including international brands such as Apple, Sony, HP, Lego, Chicco, Maybelline, Pampers, Neutrogena, and Johnson’s.

More than 60% of the items sold in Amazon’s stores globally are from independent sellers — most of which are small- and medium-sized (SME) enterprises — providing a vast selection of products, competitive prices, and great convenience for shoppers.

Popular local brands from independent South African sellers include Amanda-Jayne, King Kong Leather, Masodi, and Tiger Lily.

New opportunities for local businesses

As part of its commitment to connect customers with businesses throughout the country, Amazon.co.za offers independent sellers an opportunity to rapidly launch, grow, and scale while leveraging the innovative capabilities, valuable tools, and educational content provided by Amazon.

“The heartbeat of our SME measures the health of our country’s economy. If they are pumping, the nation is growing,” says Minister of Small Business Development of South Africa, Stella Ndabeni-Abraham.

“We welcome companies that provide opportunities for local sellers and entrepreneurs to grow their businesses,” adds Ndabeni-Abraham.

“We are counting on Amazon to provide such opportunities to our SME and look forward to working together to unlock these opportunities.

“This will create jobs and contribute to the government’s objective of repairing the legacy of poverty and inequality. This is the heartbeat we want to hear,” Ndabeni-Abrahams further expands.

Reaching millions of customers

South African businesses of all sizes can sell their products to customers across the country through Amazon.

The company offers independent sellers access to easy onboarding tools, payment processing solutions, and promotional features to help them get discovered by customers as well as reports and analytics to improve sales.

Robert Koen, managing director of sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon says they are excited to launch Amazon.co.za along with thousands of independent sellers in South Africa.

"Building a strong relationship with South African brands and businesses – small or large – is important to us. We want Amazon.co.za to be the place where they can reach millions of customers.

“Today is only the start of Amazon.co.za. We will continue to improve and enhance our shopping experience to serve customers and sellers across South Africa.”

Partnering with goGOGOgo

Amazon has also partnered with goGOGOgo, a South African non-profit organization, offering customers the opportunity to package eligible products in handmade gift bags.

Based in Johannesburg with projects across South Africa, goGOGOgo is dedicated to building the capacity, skills, and knowledge of grandmothers, locally known as GOGOs.

Made from recycled plastic and handsewn, these gift bags directly support local businesses and income generation opportunities for GOGOs raising children. With over four million children in South Africa being raised by GOGOs, this project helps contribute to improved life outcomes for these families.

“We are grateful for this wonderful opportunity to partner with Amazon to expand our reach and make a meaningful impact in promoting positive life opportunities and health outcomes for GOGOs and the children they are raising, often in difficult conditions,” says founder of goGOGOgo, Jane Simmonds.

“Through this partnership, Amazon recognises the importance of our cause to support these extraordinary women in the vital role they play within their families and their communities around South Africa.”

Access to Amazon

The e-commerce site can be accessed by downloading the Amazon Shopping App or visiting www.amazon.co.za on desktop or mobile browsers.

For products fulfilled by Amazon, customers will enjoy free delivery on their first order, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders above R500. Amazon.co.za will to 3,000 pickup points, with 24/7 customer support, and easy returns.

Customers will also receive status updates via WhatsApp to track their orders.

Amazon.co.za also has a hassle-free return policy within 30 days via convenient options, including home pickup and self-drop.

Additionally, customer support is provided via phone, email, and live chat.

