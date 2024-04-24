Doha, Qatar - In a groundbreaking move to stimulate international investment in Qatar's real estate market, Masraf Al Rayan (MAR) proudly announced the launch of a specialized financing program tailored for non-residents.

Moreover, out of its commitment to fostering international investment, Masraf Al Rayan hosted an introductory roadshow in the UK, in collaboration with United Development Company (UDC) and Al Rayan Bank UK. Scheduled for the 15th and 16th of April, the roadshow provided a platform for investors to learn about the exciting opportunities available in Qatar's real estate landscape.

On the 15th of April, participants convened at the Corinthia Hotel for a lunch, where presentations were delivered by UDC, highlighting Qatar's attractions, including the renowned Pearl and Gewan Island developments. Masraf Al Rayan provided insights into its specialized financing program for non-residents, approved by regulatory authorities, demonstrating its commitment to facilitating international investment in Qatar.

Miss Rana Al Asaad, General Manager Retail and Private Banking from Masraf Al Rayan said: "We are delighted to launch this innovative financing program, which underscores our commitment to driving international investment and contributing to the growth of the Qatari economy. With the real estate market in Qatar poised for growth and opportunities, we are pleased to provide the international investors with financing solutions tailored specifically for this purpose and easily accessible."

Mr. Faisal Nasser Al-Emadi, UDC Executive Director Commercial said: "UDC is pleased to forge new partnerships and expand its global reach through the collaboration with Masraf Al Rayan. Together, we aim to bolster Qatar's real estate sector and attract international investors to UDC’s distinguished properties at The Pearl and Gewan islands. Our alliance with a reputable financial institution like Masraf Al Rayan not only provides access to Sharia-compliant Islamic financing solutions and a discerning clientele, but also enables us to collectively showcase Qatar as a premier destination for property investment in the region. Through this collaboration, we highlight the Islamic financing options available to non-residents and the residency benefits that come with investing in Qatar. With UDC's diverse property portfolio, seamless community management, and commitment to sustainability, we are confident in attracting foreign investors to contribute to Qatar's thriving real estate landscape."

The following day, on the 16th of April, one-on-one meetings were held at Masraf Al Rayan's UK headquarters, located at 4 Stratford Place. This exclusive opportunity allowed participants to engage directly with the team, addressing specific questions and exploring potential investment opportunities in Qatar.

Masraf Al Rayan remains dedicated to fostering collaboration and innovation, driving economic growth, and positioning Qatar as a premier destination for international investment.