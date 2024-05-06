ZainTECH CEO, Andrew Hanna: “Our partnership with Vercara will empower customers to benefit from the exponential gains of digitalization while minimizing the risk of cyber threats.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, announces signing a strategic partnership agreement with Vercara, a leading provider of cloud-based services that enhance online security. Vercara’s purpose-built platform provides layers of protection that safeguard businesses’ online presence, no matter where attacks originate or where they are aimed.

The agreement will see ZainTECH offering Vercara’s leading Domain Name System (DNS), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), and application security solutions, strategically positioned to safeguard organizations where they need it most:

at the DNS level, where DDoS attacks and malware infiltration often occur

at the IP level, where identity and reputation are established

at the application level, where vulnerabilities can be exploited

Vercara operates a cutting-edge regional DDoS mitigation and application security data center right in Dubai. This facility not only upholds data sovereignty but also guarantees low latency, providing a significant advantage to companies throughout the Middle East. This local presence empowers Vercara to offer clients end-to-end protection against the most common threats targeting web-based services and infrastructure, including the OWASP top 10 threats, volumetric DDoS attacks, and application-level DDoS attacks.

Additionally, Vercara’s 15+ Tbps of DDoS mitigation is one of the largest dedicated data scrubbing networks in the world and is supported by unparalleled 24/7 human expertise and hands-on guidance. This robust offering will enable ZainTECH customers to maintain their online presence, reduce the threat of theft, protect their infrastructure, and keep their services accessible to the public.

Commenting on the partnership with Vercara, Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH said, “Securing digital assets and networks is one of the single most important areas in digital transformation, and protection at every level of connectivity, from devices to DNS, IP, and applications, is of paramount importance. Our partnership with Vercara is set to further bolster our cybersecurity defenses, empowering our customers to benefit from the exponential gains of digitalization, while minimizing the risk of cyber threats.”

Nikhil Rajan, Head of Global Strategic Channels for Vercara said, “. Our solutions, coupled with a state-of-the-art data center in Dubai, will provide unparalleled protection to ZainTECH’s customers in the region. We look forward to growing the partnership and demonstrating our commitment to our mutual customers in delivering the industry’s premier cloud security services.”

ZainTECH has already introduced a regional Protective Domain Name System (PDNS) service, which can be deployed in minutes to protect all systems, including desktops, servers, mobile phones, and IoT devices, and the company’s service level agreements in its DDoS mitigation solutions play a crucial role in addressing this threat. ZainTECH’s enhanced DDoS mitigation solution provides the industry's best SLAs and is available across the region.

More on ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions, across cloud, cybersecurity, big data, drones and robotics, and digital solutions.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, South Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates as well as in other key markets in the Middle East. ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately serves to support Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

About Vercara

Vercara is a purpose-built, global, cloud-based security platform that provides layers of protection to safeguard businesses’ online presence, no matter where attacks originate or where they are aimed. Delivering the industry’s highest-performing solutions and supported by unparalleled 24/7 human expertise and hands-on guidance, top global brands depend on Vercara to protect their networks and applications against threats and downtime. Vercara’s suite of cloud-based services is secure, reliable, and available, delivering peace of mind and ensuring that businesses and their customers experience exceptional interactions all day, every day. Pressure-tested in the world’s most tightly regulated and high-traffic verticals, Vercara’s mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS and application and network security (including DDoS and WAF) services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit vercara.com.